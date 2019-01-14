Network



Visit MaineToday's profile on Pinterest.

About The Author

mainetoday

Aimsel Ponti

Aimsel Ponti is a Content Producer at MaineToday.com and a music writer for MaineToday.com and the Portland Press Herald. She has been obsessed with - and inspired by - music since she listened to Monkees records borrowed from the town library when she was six years old. She bought her first Rolling Stones record at a flea market when she was in 7th grade and discovered David Bowie a year later. She's a HUGE fan of the local music scene and covers it along with national musical happenings in her "Face the Music" column and with artist interviews that appear in print in the Portland Press Herald and online at Mainetoday.com. You'll also find her out and about absorbing live music like a sponge and roaming around local record shops and flea markets. Aimsel is also the host of Music from 207 on 98.9 WCLZ and appears monthly on the News Center Maine TV show “207” to talk about...music of course.

Send an email | Read more from Aimsel







Posted: January 14, 2019

Chadwick Stokes & The Pintos, Wood & Belsher and Women in Harmony

Written by: Aimsel Ponti

  • Chadwick Stokes and The Pintos

    7:30 p.m. Thursday. Strand Theatre, 345 Main St., Rockland, $30 in advance, $35 day of show. rocklandstrand.com
    Chadwick Stokes fronts both Dispatch and State Radio and has released three solo albums. He and his band, The Pintos, are performing a handful of shows this month to test-drive a batch of new songs before heading into the studio. You'll also hear some Dispatch and State Radio tunes during the Rockland performance. At 6:30 p.m., a Here For The Music training will be offered. The program is for anyone who wants to learn different ways of dealing with sexual harassment in the music industry. A $5 donation is appreciated, and you can register at chadwickstokes.com.
    Photo by Laura Barisonzi

  • Richard Wood and Gordon Belsher

    7:30 p.m. Friday. Annex at Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., Bath, $20. chocolatechurcharts.org
    Light up your Friday night with some blazing Prince Edward Island Celtic music in Bath. Fiddler Richard Wood and guitarist/singer Gordon Belsher get it done with an array of jigs, reels and other lively and enthralling Celtic-flavored tunes that will have you stomping your feet during some tunes and glued to your seat enthralled for others. Both are veteran players who will knock even the thickest wool socks right off your feet with their engaging performance.
    Photo courtesy of Chocolate Church Arts Center

  • Women in Harmony: A Concert of Hope

    7:30 p.m. Friday, 4 p.m. Saturday. Woodfords Congregational Church, 202 Woodford St., Portland, $12 in advance, $15 at the door, $10 students and seniors. wihmaine.org
    Gather one and all to hear a 60-voice women's chorus explore hope and resilience through songs. Women in Harmony celebrates its 25th year as a chorus that stands up for social justice and works to make a positive impact on the world through music and community involvement. A Concert of Hope will include Ruth Haber's "Signs," written about the signs carried at the 2017 Women's March on Washington, as well as tunes by Sweet Honey in the Rock alum Ysaye Barnwell and Dolly Parton. Sing it, sisters!
    Photo by Dylan Verner

 

Up Next:

 

Places to Eat

Search Dining Guide

Exclusives

view all

Noteworthy

view all
© 2019 MaineToday Media, Inc.