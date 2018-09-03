Network



Visit MaineToday's profile on Pinterest.

About The Author

mainetoday

Aimsel Ponti

Aimsel Ponti is a Content Producer at MaineToday.com and a music writer for MaineToday.com and the Portland Press Herald. She has been obsessed with - and inspired by - music since she listened to Monkees records borrowed from the town library when she was six years old. She bought her first Rolling Stones record at a flea market when she was in 7th grade and discovered David Bowie a year later. She's a HUGE fan of the local music scene and covers it along with national musical happenings in her "Face the Music" column and with artist interviews that appear in print in the Portland Press Herald and online at Mainetoday.com. You'll also find her out and about absorbing live music like a sponge and roaming around local record shops and flea markets. Aimsel is also the host of Music from 207 on 98.9 WCLZ and appears monthly on the WCHS TV show “207” to talk about...music of course.

Send an email | Read more from Aimsel







Posted: September 3, 2018

Celia Woodsmith, Buck Curran and Hyperphonix

Written by: Aimsel Ponti

  • Celia Woodsmith

    8 p.m. Thursday. Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland, $8 in advance, $10 at the door, 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com
    Catch singer Celia Woodsmith as she celebrates the release of her debut solo album "Cast Iron Shoes." Smith is a member of Grammy-nominated bluegrass group Della Mae and, at this Portland show, will be backed by her vintage rock band, Say Darling. Smith cites her influences as John Prine, Janis Joplin and Mahalia Jackson. Her "Cast Iron Shoes" shows off a solid voice well-suited for rock, Americana and roots with swirls of folk and country in there as well. From the soulful rocker "Way Down" to the tender ballad "Sicily" and the zippy ditty "Those Were the Days," Woodsmith has made a great record. Hear it live and pick up a copy at the show while you're at it. Electric indie-soul singer Aubrey Haddard opens the show and will be playing songs from her album "Blue Part."
    Photo by Amanda Kowalski

  • Buck Curran with Ash & Herb

    8 p.m. Saturday. Apohadion Theater, 107 Hanover St., Portland, $5 to $10 sliding scale. theapohadiontheater.com
    Guitarist Buck Curran has been living in Italy these past few years, though he still owns a home in Lewiston. Curran is originally from Florida, was raised in Detroit and spent many years in Norfolk, Virgina, before landing in Maine in 2000. He's on the road for a month of shows in the U.S. in support of his latest solo album, "Morning Haikus, Afternoon Ragas," and the tour brings him to Portland on Saturday night. Curran is part of the psychedelic folk duo Arborea and also plays electric guitar for Swiss-based musician Adaya. The "Morning Haikus" album is one of instrumental brilliance, as Curran's playing is both mesmerizing and haunting. Expect to be entirely transfixed during his performance with songs like the emotional "Song for Liam," the quietly uplifting "Summer Street" and the scintillating "Crucible."
    Photo courtesy of the artist

  • Hyperphonix

    10 p.m. Saturday. Blue, 650 Congress St., Portland, no cover, donations accepted. portcityblue.com
    Cool your heels late night on Saturday by ducking into Blue for a set from electric jazz-funk ensemble Hyperphonix. The four members of the midcoast act are all about thematic instrumentals that come to life with modern beats. Want to start your night out sooner? Portland jazz trio Big World hits the stage at 6 p.m., followed by Titus Abbott Collective, led by sax player Abbott, at 8 p.m. If you're picking up on a jazzy theme for the night, you would be right. Expect many styles and variations in the intimate room that has a "tiny jazz club in Manhattan" feel to it – in the best way possible.
    Photo courtesy of the artist

Up Next:

 

Places to Eat

Search Dining Guide

Exclusives

view all

Noteworthy

view all
© 2018 MaineToday Media, Inc.