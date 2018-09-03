Posted: September 3, 2018
Celia Woodsmith, Buck Curran and Hyperphonix
Written by: Aimsel Ponti
Up Next: Open Lighthouse Day, Maine Cheese Festival: 11 things to do in Maine this weekend
Celia Woodsmith
8 p.m. Thursday. Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland, $8 in advance, $10 at the door, 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com
Catch singer Celia Woodsmith as she celebrates the release of her debut solo album "Cast Iron Shoes." Smith
is a member of Grammy-nominated bluegrass group Della Mae and, at this Portland show, will be backed by her vintage
rock band, Say Darling. Smith cites her influences as John Prine, Janis Joplin and Mahalia Jackson. Her "Cast Iron
Shoes" shows off a solid voice well-suited for rock, Americana and roots with swirls of folk and country in there
as well. From the soulful rocker "Way Down" to the tender ballad "Sicily" and the zippy ditty "Those Were the
Days," Woodsmith has made a great record. Hear it live and pick up a copy at the show while you're at it. Electric
indie-soul singer Aubrey Haddard opens the show and will be playing songs from her album "Blue Part."
Photo
by Amanda Kowalski
Buck Curran with Ash & Herb
8 p.m. Saturday. Apohadion Theater, 107 Hanover St., Portland, $5 to $10 sliding scale. theapohadiontheater.com
Guitarist Buck Curran has been living in Italy these past few years, though he still owns a home in
Lewiston. Curran is originally from Florida, was raised in Detroit and spent many years in Norfolk, Virgina, before
landing in Maine in 2000. He's on the road for a month of shows in the U.S. in support of his latest solo album,
"Morning Haikus, Afternoon Ragas," and the tour brings him to Portland on Saturday night. Curran is part of the
psychedelic folk duo Arborea and also plays electric guitar for Swiss-based musician Adaya. The "Morning Haikus"
album is one of instrumental brilliance, as Curran's playing is both mesmerizing and haunting. Expect to be
entirely transfixed during his performance with songs like the emotional "Song for Liam," the quietly uplifting
"Summer Street" and the scintillating "Crucible."
Photo courtesy of the artist
Hyperphonix
10 p.m. Saturday. Blue, 650 Congress St., Portland, no cover, donations accepted. portcityblue.com
Cool your heels late night on Saturday by ducking into Blue for a set from electric jazz-funk ensemble
Hyperphonix. The four members of the midcoast act are all about thematic instrumentals that come to life with
modern beats. Want to start your night out sooner? Portland jazz trio Big World hits the stage at 6 p.m., followed
by Titus Abbott Collective, led by sax player Abbott, at 8 p.m. If you're picking up on a jazzy theme for the
night, you would be right. Expect many styles and variations in the intimate room that has a "tiny jazz club in
Manhattan" feel to it – in the best way possible.
Photo courtesy of the artist