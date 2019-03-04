C.J. Chenier brings his ‘happy-feet music’ to Portland on Friday

C.J. Chenier didn’t fall in love with zydeco music right away. First, he fell in love with zydeco audiences.

“I wanted to play jazz, I wanted to be a jazz saxophonist. That’s all I wanted to do when I was young,” said Chenier, 61. “But as I played (zydeco) more, I realized how much fun it was. The audience really grabbed me first, before the music did.”

And zydeco’s hold on Chenier has been long and powerful. He’s been one of its most enduring and exciting stars for more than 30 years. On Friday, he’ll bring his Red Hot Louisiana Band to Portland House of Music.

It’s a little odd to hear Chenier say he wasn’t always passionate about a career in zydeco, considering the family he grew up in. His father, Clifton Chenier, was known as “the king of zydeco” and did more to popularize the musical style beyond the French-speaking Creole and Cajun enclaves of Louisiana than anyone else. The elder Chenier began spreading the gospel of zydeco in the 1950s and saw it achieve worldwide acclaim by the early 1980s. He died in 1987.

Chenier grew up in Port Arthur, Texas, where his father worked on oil rigs before finding musical fame. As a youngster, Chenier hung out at his father’s gigs and realized early on that a zydeco show was more like a party than a concert. The music has roots in blues but is usually upbeat, danceable, powered by a frenetic accordion. Zydeco’s sound also is made distinct by the use of a steel washboard for percussion.

Chenier played saxophone as a teen and gravitated to jazz, especially to groups that melded jazz with soul, funk or pop, like The Crusaders and Spyro Gyra. As a teenager, he played sax on the road with his father and joined the band full-time in his 20s. But even then, he still wanted to play jazz for a living.

In the mid-’80s the elder Chenier was ill, suffering the effects of diabetes. He asked his son if he wanted to play accordion in the band, expanding the range of what the group could do musically. Chenier said he would play accordion but would like to play sax sometimes, too. His father said no, that if he was going to play accordion, the main driving instrument of zydeco, he’d have to focus on it exclusively.

“I started fooling around with it and realized how much you could do with it,” said Chenier.

The power of the accordion, and the passion of zydeco audiences, convinced him to stay with the music full-time. His father died in 1987, and Chenier has fronted the Red Hot Louisiana band since. He and his band have toured the world, appeared on TV and performed many times at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival.

Though zydeco comes from French-speaking areas of Louisiana, Chenier admits he never really learned to speak the language. He knows just enough to sing some French lyrics.

“French is important to the music. It started it off with black Frenchmen singing the blues,” said Chenier. “But I’m not fluent, and that’s something I’m not very happy about.”

But audiences don’t go to see Chenier to converse in French; they come to party, to let the music take them away.

“Zydeco bands are party bands, I think that it’s the kind of music that picks you up after a rough of gloomy day,” said Chenier. “I’ve always described it as happy-feet music. You push the energy out to the crowd, and they push it back at you.”

