British songwriter and guitarist Richard Thompson will get ‘nifty on the guitar’ on Friday in Westbrook

Before anyone knew Donald Trump would be president, Richard Thompson had written a song about him.

About a decade ago, Trump began planning to build a resort, with a hotel and golf course, north of Aberdeen, Scotland. Thompson, raised in England but with Scottish roots, was appalled at what he saw as Trump’s bullying of the locals and disregard for the natural beauty of the area.

So he changed Trump’s name to Fergus Laing, and wrote a song called “Fergus Laing” about a man who “wants to manicure the world and sell it off in pieces” and “builds his towers so high he blocks the sun out of the sky.”

“During the election campaign, I was singing it a lot, but I felt like I had to keep adding verses to keep it fresh,” said Thompson, 68. “Topical songs like that have a relatively short shelf-life.”

Knowing when to move on musically has helped Thompson, who will play a solo acoustic show at the Westbrook Performing Arts Center Friday, gain a relatively long shelf-life.

He helped found the pioneering British folk rock group Fairport Convention when he was still a teen, then within a couple years was performing solo, then in the 1980s was recording rock songs with his wife, Linda, and has written songs performed by a range of musicians, from Elvis Costello to Bonnie Raitt. And he’s been named one of the 20 greatest guitarists of all time by Rolling Stone magazine.

He’s currently touring solo, but he’ll reunite with other Fairport Convention members in August in England. Thompson said he remembers when the band held a 20th anniversary concert and thought “I can’t do anymore of these, it’s depressing to think about.” He calls thinking about a 50th anniversary “really disturbing” but acknowledges the band and when it formed are part of his life’s story.

“It’s nuts. But it’s a band I’m very proud of, of all we accomplished,” said Thompson. “And we’ve always been friends, nobody every hated anybody, so (reunions) are easy.”

Growing up in London in the 1950s, Thompson was drawn to the guitar at a time when it was just becoming a focus of popular music, especially in early rock and roll. His father was already a guitar fan, and his record collection was full of jazz guitar recordings.

Thompson was playing guitar in school bands by the age of 10 and had been playing professionally for several years by 18. That’s when he met the other members of Fairport Convention, through school friends. The band was a critical success, recording several albums and helping create and define the new genre of electric folk.

But by the early 1970s, the group broke up and Thompson married singer Linda Peters. As Richard and Linda Thompson, they recorded six albums, including “Shoot Out the Lights” in 1982.

Thompson has not had many radio hits over the years, though his 1991 song “I Feel So Good” did make the top 20 of American alt-rock charts.

Thompson is known for songs that tell stories and for his virtuoso guitar playing.

In March, he performed in a show at Carnegie Hall in New York, where all the musicians did songs once recorded by Aretha Franklin, the Queen of Soul. He did an acoustic instrumental version of one of her lesser-known songs, “Hello Sunshine.”

“You’re not going to compete vocally with Aretha Franklin, so I decided to just try to do something nifty on the guitar,” said Thompson.

And “nifty on the guitar” sums up a lot of why Thompson has lasted in the music business for 50 years.

