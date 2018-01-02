Network



Posted: January 2, 2018

Brazilian tunes, joyful acoustic music and a Pearl Jam concert film

Written by: Aimsel Ponti

  • Choro Louco

    7 p.m. Thursday. Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland, donations accepted. portcityblue.com
    Warm up with some lively tunes from Brazilian choro ensemble Choro Louco. Choro music dates back to the 19th century in Rio de Janiero and is known for having a high-energy, happy sound. Choro Louco is the local act of Nicole Rabata (flute), Carl Dimow (flute and guitar), Joel Echkaus (cavaquinho and mandolin,) Eric LaPerna (pandiero) and David Newsam (guitar and mandolin). When their set ends, stick around to see singer-songwriter Andrew Baile, who takes the stage at 9 p.m.
    Cowardlion/Shutterstock.com

  • Bold Riley

    7:30 p.m. Friday. First Universalist Church of Auburn, 169 Pleasant St., Auburn, $15 at the door. auburnuu.org
    Want to spend an evening listening to joyful acoustic music? You can do just that in Auburn with a performance by Maine act Bold Riley. The band is Michael Hayashida, Julia Edwards, Erin Sampson, John Gunn and Dennis Boyd, and they're all about sweeping harmonies and a diverse mix of instrumentation, including fiddle, guitar, banjo, accordion, bass and percussion. You'll hear folk favorites, unexpected covers and sweet originals with band members taking turns on lead vocals.
    Photo by Macgregor Photography

  • 'Let's Play Two'

    8 p.m. Friday. The Strand Theatre, 345 Main St., Rockland, $8.50, $7.50 seniors and under 12. rocklandstrand.com
    Do you love Pearl Jam? Head to Rockland for a screening of the documentary "Let's Play Two," which chronicles the band's legendary two days of performances at Wrigley Field during the Chicago Cubs historic season. The film includes a bunch of originals and covers that span the band's two-and-a-half-decade-long career, and it's captured through the lens of renowned director/photographer Danny Clinch and the voice of Pearl Jam. Songs include "Better Man," "Black," "Given to Fly," "Jeremy," "Crazy Mary," "Alive" and "I've Got A Feeling," among several others.
    Photo by Danny Clinch/Milkt Films, Polygram Entertainment

