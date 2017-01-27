Brantley Gilbert brings his brand of country to the Cross Insurance Arena

The tears of a gruff and rugged biker convinced Brantley Gilbert he was on the right track.

Gilbert was a teenager in rural Georgia, playing gigs in a local bar and singing songs he wrote. One night he played one called “Modern Day Prodigal Son,” about a young man who takes the money his mother was saving for his college education and runs away to drink and gamble and generally mess around. When the young man realizes the error of his ways, his mother welcomes him back with open arms.

“I was singing it and there was this big ol’ biker with tears in his eyes. After, he told me how much he related to it,” said Gilbert, 32. “That stuck with me and really helped fuel my passion for writing songs, to know they could resonate with people that way.”

Gilbert used that song for the title track of his debut album in 2009. He’s gone on to make three more albums and score a half-dozen No. 1 songs on the country charts. He’s currently promoting his latest album, “The Devil Don’t Sleep,” and will perform Saturday at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland. Tucker Beathard, Luke Combs and Brian Davis will also perform.

Gilbert grew up in the small town of Jefferson, Georgia. His mother worked in the local church and his father worked for an insulation company. Gilbert worked with his father for a while, manning a truck that blows insulation into buildings. He said he loved it, but the lure of songwriting was too strong.

He listened to mostly country music as a kid and was always drawn to the songs that told stories. He took guitar lessons for a while, but quit. He didn’t want to have to play someone else’s songs. So, he taught himself to play guitar, using songs he wrote.

From his first album through his latest, Gilbert says most of his songs are either about his life or things he’s seen along the way.

“All my records are chapters in my life, I can’t say the first record was intended to do that, but it did,” he said.

One of his No. 1 country hits, “You Don’t Know Her Like I Do,” is about his wife. They had met while attending rival high schools. They dated, drifted apart and got back together. The song was written while they were apart.

Here’s “You Don’t Know Her Like I Do”



He says “Outlaw in Me” from his new album is also about his wife, specifically about him being amazed she could love someone like him.

With a voice adept at both ballads and rock jams, Gilbert moves easily between love songs and party anthems. His revved -up songs often sound more like Southern rock than pure country. As a writer, he’s scored hits for other country artists, including “Dirt Road Anthem” and “My Kind of Party” for Jason Aldean.

He collaborated on a song by Justin Moore called “More Middle Fingers,” about giving the universal symbol of disdain to various people and institutions, from the IRS to your boss to Wall Street fat cats.

But when asked if the song represents some of his larger political beliefs, Gilbert said, he’s “just a songwriter” who would rather have his music carry his message.

“It’s all about the music for me. I’m out there living and writing songs about it,” said Gilbert. “I rather keep it all in the music.”

Brantley Gilbert

WHEN: 7 p.m. Saturday

WHERE: Cross Insurance Arena, 45 Spring St., Portland

HOW MUCH: $29.75 to $39.75

INFO: crossarenaportland.com