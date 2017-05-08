Boston Calling Music Festival Ticket Giveaway: Solange, Mumford and Sons, Chance the Rapper, Brandi Carlile

Music fans, this is the contest you’ve been waiting for!

We got our hands on a pair of THREE DAY passes to the Boston Calling Music Festival happening Memorial Day Weekend! (May 26, 27 and 28) at their new location at Harvard Athletic Complex in Allston.

The festival began in 2013 and has happened twice a year in Boston’s City Hall Plaza.

Previous performers include The National, The Shine, Of Monsters and Men, Kendrik Lamar, Jack Johnson, Death Cab for Cutie, Modest Mouse, The Decemberists, The Head and the Heart, Lorde, The Roots, Spoon, The 1975, Lake Street Dive, Beck, The Pixies, My Morning Jacket, Ben Harper and the Innocent Criminals, Tenacios D, St. Vincent, The Avett Brothers, Alt-J, Alabama Shakes, Hozier, Gregory Alan Isakov, Father John Misty, Sia, Disclosure, Sufjan Stevens and Haim among COUNTLESS others.

They took the fall of 2016 off to start planning the move to the new location in Allston which will feature more stages and will have a comedy tent. And it all kicks off on Friday afternoon, May 26.

The lineup is INSANE.

Watch this:

And allow us to break this down for you. READY?

Music on Friday, May 26:

Chance the Rapper, Bon Iver, Sigur Ros, Solange, Sylvan Esso, Mac DeMarco, Car Seat Headrest, Francis & The Lights, Deerhoof, Whitney, Lucy Dacus, Vundabar, Xylouris White.

Comedy on Friday, May 26:

Pete Holmes, Eugene Mirman, Lamont Price, Kelly MacFarland

Music on Saturday, May 26:

Mumford and Sons, The xx, The 1975, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Tegan and Sara, Brandi Carlile, Majid Jordan, Oh Wonder, Danny Brown, Cousin Stizz, Russ, Strand of Oaks, Moses Sumney, Kevin Morby, Tkay Maidza, Alexandra Savior

Comedy on Saturday, May 26:

Hannibal Buress, Phoebe Robinson, Jordan Rock, Bethany Van Delft

Music on Sunday, May 27:

Tool, Major Lazer, Weezer, Cage the Elephant, Run the Jewels, Flatbush Zombies, Wolf Parade, Piebald, Frightened Rabbit, Converge, Buffalo Tom, Mitski, Pup, Hiss Golden Messenger, The Hotlier, Mondo Cozmo

Comedy on Sunday, May 28:

Tig Notaro, Kate Berland & John Early, Josh Johnson, Nick Chambers

CAN YOU STAND IT?

Say it with me: MUMFORD AND SONS!

Say it with me: SOLANGE!



Say it with me: BRANDI CARLILE!



Shall we continue? Oh heck, you get the idea, this is the most musically diverse, magical lineup in Boston Calling history and YOU CAN BE THERE!

THE CONTEST

We’re giving away a pair of 3-day General Admission Festival Passes. These things sell for $269 a pop!

All you need to do is fill out the form below but hurry, we’re picking a winner out of a hat on Friday afternoon, May 12th so that the winner has time to plan (and celebrate and decide which friend is worthy to go with them!). All entries must be submitted by NOON on Friday, May 12.

The gates open at 2:30 p.m. on Friday the 26th (performances start at about 3:30 p.m.) and they open at Noon on Saturday and Sunday (performances start at 1 p.m.)

CONTEST RULES:

You must be a Maine resident You must be at least 18-years old (the festival is however all ages so you can bring whomever you’d like with you) Passes are non-transferable One entry per person. We’re keeping track, multiple entries will be tossed out. Thanks.