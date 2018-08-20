Network



Aimsel Ponti

Aimsel Ponti is a Content Producer at MaineToday.com and a music writer for MaineToday.com and the Portland Press Herald. She has been obsessed with - and inspired by - music since she listened to Monkees records borrowed from the town library when she was six years old. She bought her first Rolling Stones record at a flea market when she was in 7th grade and discovered David Bowie a year later. She's a HUGE fan of the local music scene and covers it along with national musical happenings in her "Face the Music" column and with artist interviews that appear in print in the Portland Press Herald and online at Mainetoday.com. You'll also find her out and about absorbing live music like a sponge and roaming around local record shops and flea markets. Aimsel is also the host of Music from 207 on 98.9 WCLZ and appears monthly on the WCHS TV show “207” to talk about...music of course.

Posted: August 20, 2018

Blistered Fingers Bluegrass Festival, Dashboard Confessional, Blues Festival and Chris Thomas King

Written by: Aimsel Ponti

  • Blistered Fingers Bluegrass Festival

    Thursday to Sunday. Litchfield Fairground, 30 Plains Road, $20 Thursday night, $35 all day Friday and Saturday, $25 after 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, $90 weekend pass, 16 and under free with adult. blisteredfingers.com
    The Blistered Fingers Bluegrass Festival has been celebrating bluegrass music every year in June and August since the early '90s. This month's lineup features The Gibson Brothers, Ralph Stanley II & The Clinch Mountain Boys, Nothin' Fancy, Blue Mafia, The Bluegrass Brothers, Bluegrass Diamonds, Remington Ryde, Zink & Company, The Douthwrights, The Feinberg Brothers and Maine's very own Blistered Fingers. Get ready for high-harmonies with plenty of banjo, guitar, mandolin and fiddle from a cross-section of artists with a shared love of American roots music. P.S. If you're the camping type, spots are available.
    Gibson Brothers photo by Lisa Carbone

  • Dashboard Confessional & All Time Low

    6 p.m. Friday. Maine State Pier, Commercial Street, Portland, $25 general admission. waterfrontconcerts.com
    Rock band Dashboard Confessional broke through in 2000 with its debut record "The Swiss Army Romance," home to the single "Screaming Infidelities." Six albums have followed, and the band is out on the road in support of "Crooked Shadows," released earlier this year. Co-headliners and purveyors of pop-punk All Time Low made its debut in 2005 with "The Party Scene." The Portland show is a stop on the band's The Summer Ever After tour, and since the outdoor concert season will soon be winding down, you might want to catch this one.
    Chris Carrabba from Dashboard Confessional.Photo by David Bean

  • 5th Annual Blues Festival

    Noon to 6 p.m. Saturday. The Ballpark Stadium, 7 Ballpark Way, Old Orchard Beach, $20 in advance, $25 at the gate, free for under 12 with adults. brownpapertickets.com
    For an all-day bluesy affair stacked with four bands, including headliners Roomful of Blues, head to Old Orchard Beach on Saturday. Gates open at noon, and the music starts at 1 p.m. with Beyond Reason followed by Continental Shakedown, Blues Prophets and, finally, Roomful of Blues. Bring a lawn chair or snag a stadium seat and be sure to cheer extra loud for Roomful of Blues as this year marks its 50th anniversary as a band. The band's history dates back to the late 60s in Westerly, Rhode Island, where guitarist Duke Robillard and keys player Al Copley started to explore swinging, jumping blues, R&B and jazz of the '40s and '50s.
    Roomful of Blues photo by Seth Jacobson

  • Chris Thomas King

    7:30 p.m. Saturday. The Strand Theatre, 345 Main St., Rockland, $20 in advance, $25 day of show. rocklandstrand.com
    Considered by many to be the king of New Orleans Blues, Chris Thomas King will be doing what he does best on Saturday night in Rockland. King is a Grammy winner who fuses blues and hip-hop, and "Hotel Voodoo" is his latest record. Remember the 2000 Coen Brothers movie "O Brother, Where Art Thou?" Not only is King on the soundtrack with "Hard Time Killing Floor Blues," he also played the character of bluesman Tommy Johnson. See for yourself a true blues legend who has sold more than 10 million records.
    Photo courtesy of The Strand Theatre

 

 

