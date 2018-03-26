Network



Aimsel Ponti

Aimsel Ponti is a Content Producer at MaineToday.com and a music writer for MaineToday.com and the Portland Press Herald. She has been obsessed with - and inspired by - music since she listened to Monkees records borrowed from the town library when she was six years old. She bought her first Rolling Stones record at a flea market when she was in 7th grade and discovered David Bowie a year later. She's a HUGE fan of the local music scene and covers it along with national musical happenings in her "Face the Music" column and with artist interviews that appear in print in the Portland Press Herald and online at Mainetoday.com. You'll also find her out and about absorbing live music like a sponge and roaming around local record shops and flea markets. Aimsel is also the host of Music from 207 on 98.9 WCLZ and appears monthly on the WCHS TV show “207” to talk about...music of course.

Posted: March 26, 2018

Bleachers, Rustic Overtones and Robin Trower

Written by: Aimsel Ponti

  • Bleachers

    8 p.m. Friday. State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland, $26 in advance, $31 day of show. statetheatreportland.com
    Want your Friday night to be better? Hit the State Theatre and spend the night with Jack Antonoff's indie- pop band, Bleachers. Antonoff recently produced huge albums by Lorde and St. Vincent but is getting back on the stage himself with songs like "I Miss Those Days," "I Wanna Get Better" and "Don't Take The Money" from the pair of studio albums released in 2014 and 2017, respectively. Expect a high-energy show that kicks off with an opening set by Manhattan's "bubblegrunge" quartet Charly Bliss.
    Photo by Daniel Silbert

  • Rustic Overtones

    8 p.m. Saturday. Port City Music Hall, 504 Congress St., Portland, $18 in advance, $23 day of show, $35 preferred seating, 18-plus. portcitymusichall.com
    Here's a chance to see one of Maine's favorite local acts in all of its seven-piece glory. Rustic Overtones has been at it for two decades and is very good at its job of putting out solid funk-infused rock tunes. Bella's Bartok, a circus punk act from Northampton, Massachusetts, and Portland's alternative rockers The Very Reverend open the show.
    Dave Gutter photo by Tom Couture

  • Robin Trower

    9 p.m. Saturday. Aura, 121 Center St., Portland, $25.50 to $59.50, 18-plus. auramaine.com
    Don't miss the opportunity to see British guitarist Robin Trower in Portland. He was a member of Procol Harum way back in the '60s and achieved solo success with the Robin Trower Band with an extensive discography that dates back to the 1973 album "Twice Removed from Yesterday." Some of Trower's best known songs are "Bridge of Sighs," "Too Rolling Stoned," "Day of the Eagle" and "The Fool and Me." Trower's now 73, but his fingers still fly across his guitar in blazing fashion, so you and your ears had best be ready to rock.
    Photo courtesy of the artist

 

