Network



Visit MaineToday's profile on Pinterest.

About The Author

mainetoday

Aimsel Ponti

Aimsel Ponti is a Content Producer at MaineToday.com and a music writer for MaineToday.com and the Portland Press Herald. She has been obsessed with - and inspired by - music since she listened to Monkees records borrowed from the town library when she was six years old. She bought her first Rolling Stones record at a flea market when she was in 7th grade and discovered David Bowie a year later. She's a HUGE fan of the local music scene and covers it along with national musical happenings in her "Face the Music" column and with artist interviews that appear in print in the Portland Press Herald and online at Mainetoday.com. You'll also find her out and about absorbing live music like a sponge and roaming around local record shops and flea markets. Aimsel is also the host of Music from 207 on 98.9 WCLZ and appears monthly on the WCHS TV show “207” to talk about...music of course.

Send an email | Read more from Aimsel







Posted: April 30, 2018

Blackberry Smoke, Immigrant Songs recital, Ladama and Hayley Jane & The Primates

Written by: Aimsel Ponti

  • Blackberry Smoke

    8 p.m. Thursday. Aura, 121 Center St., Portland, $25 to $37, 18-plus. auramaine.com
    Southern rock is on tap in Portland with a show from Atlanta's Blackberry Smoke. "Find a Light" is the band's brand new album, and five others came before it, dating back to 2004. Tunes you might recognize include "One Horse Town," "Good One Comin' On," "Everybody Knows She's Mine" and "Waiting for the Thunder."
    Photo by David McClister

  • Home: A Recital of Immigrant Songs

    2 p.m. Friday. Farnsworth Art Museum, 16 Museum St., Rockland, $15, $10 for Farnsworth members. farnsworthmuseum.org
    Make a midday pilgrimage to Rockland for a performance in the museum's library. The show is called "Home: A Recital of Immigrant Songs" and will be performed by soprano Emily Martin, cellist Lisa Caravan and pianist Sezi Seskir. The show centers around the idea of refugees and immigrants and was inspired by the current conflicts in Syria. Along with works by Brahms and Dvorak, the musicians will perform a work by California composer Alan Smith called "Vignettes: Ellis Island, A Song Cycle in Six Parts for Voice and Piano." The piece is based on first person immigrant stories from the Ellis Island Oral History Project. You'll also hear a new piece with text by a Syrian feminist author living in Syria, Nagat Abdul Samad, that tells of the horrors of the conflict from a woman's point of view.
    Emily Martin photo courtesy of The Farnsworth Museum

  • Ladama

    7:30 p.m. Friday. The Strand Theatre, 345 Main St., Rockland, $20 in advance, $25 at the door. rocklandstrand.com
    For a show bursting with international flavor, head to Rockland for Ladama. The band is Mafer Bandola from Venezuela, Lara Klaus from Brazil, Daniela Serna from Colombia and American Sara Lucas. You'll hear tunes sung by the four women in Spanish, Portuguese and English. Their sound is driven by passion-filled rhythm and percussion and enthralling vocals, so be ready to shake those hips. It'll be good for you.
    Photo by Sea Robin Studios

  • Hayley Jane and the Primates

    8 p.m. Saturday. Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland, $10 in advance, $15 at the door, 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com
    Spend an evening listening to a fusion of Americana, soul and rock 'n' roll from Boston-based Hayley Jane and the Primates. Hayley Jane's got huge pipes and is known for being an absolutely sensational front woman who loves to dance. We watched some YouTube clips of the band in action and can give this band two enthusiastic thumbs up. Sets from SnugHouse and Gretchen & The Pickpockets will light the fuse for what promises to be a satisfying night of music.
    Photo courtesy of the artist

 

Up Next:

 

Places to Eat

Search Dining Guide

Exclusives

view all

Noteworthy

view all
© 2018 MaineToday Media, Inc.