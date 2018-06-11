Network



About The Author

mainetoday

Aimsel Ponti

Aimsel Ponti is a Content Producer at MaineToday.com and a music writer for MaineToday.com and the Portland Press Herald.

Posted: June 11, 2018

Black Lillies, Katie Matzell & Amarantos Quartet, Alt-J

Written by: Aimsel Ponti

  • The Black Lillies

    7:30 p.m. Friday. The Strand Theatre, 345 Main St., Rockland, $15 in advance, $18 day of show. rocklandstrand.com 8 p.m. Saturday. Stone Mountain Arts Center, 695 Dugway Road, Brownfield, $20.
    You've got two chances this weekend to see a Tennessee band that serves up roots rock in fine style. The Black Lilies celebrated their 10-year anniversary as a band this year and have four albums out. If the songs "Earthquake" and "Hard to Please" are any indication, you'll likely enjoy the heck out of the live show from a red-hot Americana act. The band will be in Rockland on Friday and in Brownfield on Saturday.
    Photo courtesy of the artist

  • Katie Matzell with Amarantos Quartet

    8 p.m. Saturday. One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland, $10 in advance, $12 day of show. onelongfellowsquare.com
    Local singer Katie Matzell released her debut EP earlier this year, and we sure do love it. Her vocals are sensational, and the songs are soulful and smooth. For this special show, she'll be joined by the scintillating Amarantos Quartet. The lineup is violinist Lauren Hastings and Meg McIntyre, viola player Bryan Brash and cellist Hannah Schroeder. Amarantos Quartet will be opening the show with its own set and then will be joining Matzell and her band on some new songs and some well-chosen covers. Both of these acts are worthy of your attention, and hearing them together should prove to be transcendent.
    Katie Matzell photo by Zack Bowenr.Amarantos Quartet photo by Lauryn Hottinger

  • Alt-J

    7 p.m. Monday, June 18. Thompson's Point, Portland, $51.50 in advance, $54 day of show. statetheatreportland.com
    We suspect that hearing the British indie-rock outfit Alt-J on the banks of Casco Bay at Thompson's Point as the sun sets over Portland will be a sublime experience especially when the band plays the dreamy "Hares On The Mountain." We've also never heard a more chill version of "The House of The Rising Sun" than the one they recorded for last year's "Relaxer" album. Alt-J formed a decade ago and has released three studio albums and one live one. The 2014 release "This Is All Yours" was nominated for a Grammy for best alternative music album and reached No. 1 on the Billboard Top Alternative Album and Top Rock Album charts, fueled by the singles "Left Hand Free," "Hunger of the Pine" and "Every Other Freckle."
    Photo courtesy of the artist

