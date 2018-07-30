Network



Aimsel Ponti

Aimsel Ponti is a Content Producer at MaineToday.com and a music writer for MaineToday.com and the Portland Press Herald.

Posted: July 30, 2018

Billy Bob Thornton & The Boxmasters, Roan Yellowthorn, Guster and The Descendents

Written by: Aimsel Ponti

  • Billy Bob Thornton & The Boxmasters

    8 p.m. Thursday. Aura, 121 Center St., Portland, $29.50 to $49, 18-plus. auramaine.com
    He's an Oscar-winning actor, but did you know that Billy Bob Thornton also fronts a rock band? The Boxmasters have actually been at it since 2007 and released eight '60s-music-influenced albums. Thornton also released four solo albums in the 2000s before the formation of The Boxmasters. Brand-new Boxmasters album "In Stereo!" is a solid Americana and rockabilly offering, starting with the track "Guess That's Gonna Have to Do" and continuing with "Never Wanna Leave California" and "Don't Run Away." Is there a curiosity element about this show because of Billy Bob? Absolutely. But chances are also excellent that you'll enjoy the heck out of the music, so rub the stars out of your eyes and rock out.
    Photo courtesy of the artist

  • Roan Yellowthorn

    8 p.m. Friday. Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland, no cover, donations accepted. portcityblue.com
    Catch and up-and-coming ethereal indie-rock act Roan Yellowthorn at intimate venue Blue on Friday. Yellowthorn is the duo of Camden-born singer Jackie McLean and multi-instrumentalist Shawn Strack. They're based in the Hudson Valley of New York and are set to release the full-length album "Indigo" in September. The duo previously released a self-titled EP in 2016. "Indigo" opens with the single "Talk About It." The song is lush and bright despite being about a breakup, and McLean's vocals are solid. BTW, if her name rings a bell, it's because her dad drove his Chevy to the levy.
    Photo courtesy of the artist

  • Guster

    6 p.m. Saturday. Thompson's Point, Portland, $46 in advance, $51 day of show. statetheatreportland.com
    It's time for the second annual Guster on the Ocean Weekend. The Friday night show at State Theatre is long sold-out, but you can still get yourself to the Thompson's Point show to see the rock band, along with excellent opening acts Kishi Bashi, The Secret Sisters and the 2018 Maine Academy of Modern Music MAMM Slam-winning band Rest Assured. P.S. Sunday is Guster Day at the Portland Sea Dogs, and the first pitch is at 1 p.m.
    Photo courtesy of the artist

  • The Descendents

    8 p.m. Saturday. The State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland, $29.50 in advance, $35 day of show. statetheatreportland.com
    You can't have a proper conversation about the history of punk music without including The Descendents. They're celebrating their 40th anniversary as a band this year and will likely delve into their storied seven-album discography during their Portland performance. The Descendents' most recent release is 2016's "Hypercaffium Spazzinate." One of the band's most iconic songs is "Hope," and the rafters will likely shake when they bust this one out. A Wilhelm Scream and Pavers opens the show.
    Photo courtesy of the artist

