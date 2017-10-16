Network



Posted: October 16, 2017

Bill Frisell, Home Again: A Tribute to Carole King, Laura Cortese & The Dance Cards, Carlo Aonzo Trio

  • Bill Frisell & Kenny Wollensen 6 and 8 p.m. shows Friday and Saturday. Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland, $37. portcityblue.com You've got four chances to see Grammy-winning guitarist Bill Frisell perform in one of Portland's most intimate spaces. He'll be with his longtime drummer Kenny Wollesen. Frisell was primarily known as a jazz guitarist but has branched out into folk, Americana and country over the past several years. He's a long-respected player who has worked with artists including Suzanne Vega, Rickie Lee Jones, David Sanborn and Elvis Costello, to name just a few. Wollesen has worked with Norah Jones, Tom Waits and Sean Lennon, among several other artists, and has been playing with Frisell for more than 15 years.Photo by Daniel Sheehan

  • Home Again: A tribute to the music of Carole King 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., Bath, $28 in advance, $32 day of show. chocolatechurcharts.org One of the most celebrated albums that is in many of our record collections is singer-songwriter Carole King's iconic "Tapestry." Home Again is a Carole King tribute show fronted by singer Deb De Lucca. De Lucca and her band will make the earth move under your feet in Bath. Bath isn't so far away or way over yonder, it's right up the road from Portland. It's not too late to get tickets to this wonderful show. So come on baby, do the locomotion (yep, King wrote that one too) and head to this show. You've got a friend in Bath, her name is Deb De Lucca. You can find a seat inside the Chocolate Church, where the sound will be better than up on the roof.Deb De Lucca photo by Daria Amato

  • Laura Cortese & The Dance Cards 8 p.m. Saturday. One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland, $12 in advance, $15 day of show. onelongfellowsquare.com "California Calling" is the brand new album from Laura Cortese & The Dance Cards, and they're celebrating its release with a Portland performance. You'll hear cello from Valerie Thompson, fiddle from Jenn Moynihan, stand \up bass from Natalie Bohrn and gorgeous vocals and fiddle from Laura Cortese. Harmonies flow throughout songs like "The Low Hum," "Three Little Words" and "Hold On."Photo courtesy of the artist

  • The Carlo Aonzo Trio 7:30 p.m. Saturday. First Parish Congregational Church, 116 Main St., Yarmouth, $15, $10 for under 12. 317main.org Catch an Italian mandolin master and scholar from Savona in Yarmouth. The Carlo Aonzo Trio's latest release is "A Mandolin Journey," and it takes you on a journey across American and European musical landscapes from classical to jazz, bluegrass, folk, Italian melodies and Brazilian too. Aonzo is accompanied by guitarist and vocalist Lorenzo Piccone and Lucianno Puppo is on double bass. This promises to be a lively night of tune presented by the 317 Main St. Community Music Center.Photo courtesy of the artist

