Aimsel Ponti

Aimsel Ponti is a Content Producer at MaineToday.com and a music writer for MaineToday.com and the Portland Press Herald. She has been obsessed with - and inspired by - music since she listened to Monkees records borrowed from the town library when she was six years old. She bought her first Rolling Stones record at a flea market when she was in 7th grade and discovered David Bowie a year later. She's a HUGE fan of the local music scene and covers it along with national musical happenings in her "Face the Music" column and with artist interviews that appear in print in the Portland Press Herald and online at Mainetoday.com. You'll also find her out and about absorbing live music like a sponge and roaming around local record shops and flea markets. Aimsel is also the host of Music from 207 on 98.9 WCLZ and appears monthly on the WCHS TV show “207” to talk about...music of course.

Posted: March 3, 2017

Big band, modern strings and a singer-songwriter Texan

Written by: Aimsel Ponti
  • The Fogcutters 9 p.m. Friday. Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland, $12 in advance, $15 day of show. portlandhouseofmusic.com If you have yet to see the 19-piece modern big band The Fogcutters, grab some tickets and get down to the Portland House of Music on Friday night. They'll be playing tunes off of last year's sensational "Flotsam" album, among others, featuring powerhouse vocalists Megan Jo Wilson and Chas Lester and more horns than you can shake a stick at. Bonus: Rock trio Eldemur Krimm opens the show.Photo courtesy of the artist

    The Fogcutters

    9 p.m. Friday. Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland, $12 in advance, $15 day of show. portlandhouseofmusic.com
    If you have yet to see the 19-piece modern big band The Fogcutters, grab some tickets and get down to the Portland House of Music on Friday night. They'll be playing tunes off of last year's sensational "Flotsam" album, among others, featuring powerhouse vocalists Megan Jo Wilson and Chas Lester and more horns than you can shake a stick at. Bonus: Rock trio Eldemur Krimm opens the show.
    Photo courtesy of the artist

  • Jenny Scheinman 8 p.m. Friday. USM Abromson Center, 88 Bedford St., Portland, $42, $15 students. portlandovations.org Jenny Scheinman is a violinist who has been releasing albums since 2000. Her latest one is called "Here on Earth," and she'll be performing in Portland with guitarist and banjo player Robbie Fulks and guitarist Robbie Gjersoe. They'll accompany a screening of the film "Kannapolis: A Moving Portrait," which presents archival footage collected between 1936 and 1942 by H. Lee Waters, a North Carolina photographer who traveled across the Piedmont taking short movies of ordinary, smal-town folks living through the Great Depression.Photo courtesy of the artist

    Jenny Scheinman

    8 p.m. Friday. USM Abromson Center, 88 Bedford St., Portland, $42, $15 students. portlandovations.org
    Jenny Scheinman is a violinist who has been releasing albums since 2000. Her latest one is called "Here on Earth," and she'll be performing in Portland with guitarist and banjo player Robbie Fulks and guitarist Robbie Gjersoe. They'll accompany a screening of the film "Kannapolis: A Moving Portrait," which presents archival footage collected between 1936 and 1942 by H. Lee Waters, a North Carolina photographer who traveled across the Piedmont taking short movies of ordinary, smal-town folks living through the Great Depression.
    Photo courtesy of the artist

  • The Amarantos Quartet 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland, $15 general admission, $20 preferred seating. mayostreetarts.org They formed four years ago and have since performed with pop artist Halsey on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, at SoFar Sounds: Maine and on the Cold River Radio show, among other places. The Amarantos Quartet's mission is to reinvent the role of the string quartet in the modern cultural landscape. Lauren Hastings Genova (violin), Meg McIntyre (violin), Bryan Brash (viola) and Hannah Schroeder (cello) are classically trained and well versed in the genres of rock, pop, folk and world music.Photo courtesy of the artist

    The Amarantos Quartet

    7:30 p.m. Saturday. Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland, $15 general admission, $20 preferred seating. mayostreetarts.org
    They formed four years ago and have since performed with pop artist Halsey on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, at SoFar Sounds: Maine and on the Cold River Radio show, among other places. The Amarantos Quartet's mission is to reinvent the role of the string quartet in the modern cultural landscape. Lauren Hastings Genova (violin), Meg McIntyre (violin), Bryan Brash (viola) and Hannah Schroeder (cello) are classically trained and well versed in the genres of rock, pop, folk and world music.
    Photo courtesy of the artist

  • Devendra Banhart 8 p.m. Saturday. Port City Music Hall, 504 Congress St., Portland, $25 in advance, $30 day of show, $40 preferred seating. portcitymusichall.com He was born in Texas, lived in Venezuela for a time, then wound up in Los Angeles during his teenage years. Singer-songwriter Devendra Banhart has nine albums of material to choose from, including songs from last year's "Ape in Pink Marble." He first drew attention in 2002 with his debut "Oh Me Oh My..." and now has nearly half a million fans on Facebook. Banhart is also an accomplished visual artist, and his drawings have been shown at galleries worldwide.Photo courtesy of the artist

    Devendra Banhart

    8 p.m. Saturday. Port City Music Hall, 504 Congress St., Portland, $25 in advance, $30 day of show, $40 preferred seating. portcitymusichall.com
    He was born in Texas, lived in Venezuela for a time, then wound up in Los Angeles during his teenage years. Singer-songwriter Devendra Banhart has nine albums of material to choose from, including songs from last year's "Ape in Pink Marble." He first drew attention in 2002 with his debut "Oh Me Oh My..." and now has nearly half a million fans on Facebook. Banhart is also an accomplished visual artist, and his drawings have been shown at galleries worldwide.
    Photo courtesy of the artist

