Network



Visit MaineToday's profile on Pinterest.

About The Author

mainetoday

Aimsel Ponti

Aimsel Ponti is a Content Producer at MaineToday.com and a music writer for MaineToday.com and the Portland Press Herald. She has been obsessed with - and inspired by - music since she listened to Monkees records borrowed from the town library when she was six years old. She bought her first Rolling Stones record at a flea market when she was in 7th grade and discovered David Bowie a year later. She's a HUGE fan of the local music scene and covers it along with national musical happenings in her "Face the Music" column and with artist interviews that appear in print in the Portland Press Herald and online at Mainetoday.com. You'll also find her out and about absorbing live music like a sponge and roaming around local record shops and flea markets. Aimsel is also the host of Music from 207 on 98.9 WCLZ and appears monthly on the WCHS TV show “207” to talk about...music of course.

Send an email | Read more from Aimsel







Posted: January 29, 2018

Berlin Philharmonic Wind Quartet, Vance Gilbert and Black Veil Brides with Asking Alexandria

Written by: Aimsel Ponti

  • Berlin Philharmonic Wind Quintet

    7:30 p.m. Thursday. Hannaford Hall, University of Southern Maine, 88 Bedford St., Portland, $51, $47 seniors. porttix.com
    Portland Ovations cordially invites you to sit back and enjoy stirring works by Mozart, Haas, Ligeti and Taffanel performed by the world renowned Berlin Philharmonic Wind Quintet. These five musicians have a reputation for astonishing audiences with their range of expression, tonal spectrum, conceptual unity and their ability to redefine the sound of the classic wind quintet. Said another way, they're darn good.
    Photo by Peter Adamik

  • Vance Gilbert

    7:30 p.m. Friday. The Strand Theatre, 345 Main St., Rockland, $15 in advance, $18 at the door. rocklandstrand.com
    Folk singer-songwriter Vance Gilbert has been releasing albums since the mid-'80s with 2015's "Nearness of You" being the most recent one. Gilbert is known and adored for his live performances that are both poignant and hilarious. Expect to hear a blend of originals and tunes from the likes of jazz greats Duke Ellington and Thelonious Monk.
    Photo courtesy of The Strand Theatre

  • Black Veil Brides & Asking Alexandria

    6:30 p.m. Saturday. State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland, $29.50 in advance, $33 day of show. statetheatreportland.com
    Things are going to get very loud on Friday night at the State Theatre. Note the early start time as three hard rock bands will be tearing it up. First up is Crown the Empire out of Texas, followed by British act Asking Alexandria, which will then give way to Hollywood, California-based Black Veil Brides. Black Veil Brides just released their fifth studio album "Vale" and the latest single is "Ballad of the Lonely Hearts," a song that opens with piano before launching into a wall of guitars, bass, drums and the fierce vocals of Andy Biersack.
    Asking Alexandria photo by David Valdez

Up Next:

Places to Eat

Search Dining Guide

Exclusives

view all

Noteworthy

view all
© 2018 MaineToday Media, Inc.