Network



Visit MaineToday's profile on Pinterest.

About The Author

mainetoday

Aimsel Ponti

Aimsel Ponti is a Content Producer at MaineToday.com and a music writer for MaineToday.com and the Portland Press Herald. She has been obsessed with - and inspired by - music since she listened to Monkees records borrowed from the town library when she was six years old. She bought her first Rolling Stones record at a flea market when she was in 7th grade and discovered David Bowie a year later. She's a HUGE fan of the local music scene and covers it along with national musical happenings in her "Face the Music" column and with artist interviews that appear in print in the Portland Press Herald and online at Mainetoday.com. You'll also find her out and about absorbing live music like a sponge and roaming around local record shops and flea markets. Aimsel is also the host of Music from 207 on 98.9 WCLZ and appears monthly on the News Center Maine TV show “207” to talk about...music of course.

Send an email | Read more from Aimsel







Posted: March 18, 2019

Beat Circus, Don Flemons, Cody Webb and Huntertones

Written by: Aimsel Ponti

  • Beat Circus

    8 p.m. Friday. Apohadion Theater, 107 Hanover St., Portland, $8. theapohadiontheater.com
    Album release day for "These Wicked Things" coincides with the Portland show by the Boston band Beat Circus. The band was formed by multi-instrumentalist Brian Carpenter in 2002, and includes members of Calexico, Morphine, Tredici Bacci, Thalia Zedek Band and Big Lazy. "These Wicked Things" is the final installment of Carpenter's "Weird American Gothic" trilogy, and melds many genres, including experimental, cowpunk, post-punk, Mexican folk music, mariachi music and Italian Giallo score, which should make for a decidedly interesting evening of live music. Viking Moses and Greg Jamie round out the bill.
    Photo by Liz Linder

  • Don Flemons

    8 p.m. Friday. Stone Mountain Arts Center, 695 Dugway Road, Brownfield, $20. stonemountainartscenter.com
    Don Flemons co-founded the Grammy-winning Caroline Chocolate Drops in 2005 and struck out on his own in 2014. His debut solo album is "Don Flemons Presents Black Cowboys" on the historic Smithsonian Folkways label. The album is part of the African-American Legacy Recording series, co-produced with the Smithsonian National Music of African-American History and Culture in Washington. Flemons is known as "The American Songster" and has a knack for storytelling, and a repertoire of songs that covers a century of American folklore. He's also known for his mastery of banjo, fife, guitar, harmonica, percussion, quills and rhythm bones. Can't make it to Brownfield on Friday? Flemons will also be at The Strand in Rockland on Saturday.
    Photo courtesy of the artist

  • Cody Webb

    8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 4 p.m. Sunday. Erik's Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham, free. erickschurch.com
    Cody Webb, a country singer-songwriter, is pulling into Erik's Church and setting up shop for three days of free performances. "She's Carolina" and "Don't Tell Me I Wrote" are among the best-known tunes from the South Carolina native who moved to Nashville in 2014. Webb also has a new track called "Gettin' Somewhere."
    Photo courtesy of the artist

  • Huntertones

    8 p.m. Saturday. Empire, 575 Congress St., Portland, $10 in advance, $12 day of show, 21-plus. portlandempire.com
    For a lively night of jazz, funk, soul, hip-hop, R&B, rock and even gospel, set your sights on Empire for a show from Brooklyn, New York's Huntertones. They're out on the road in support of the latest album "Passport," and the seven-piece outfit includes a beat-boxer and four horn players. Psychedelic, funk and jam band The New Motif opens the show.
    Photo by Shervin Lainez

Up Next:

 

Places to Eat

Search Dining Guide

Exclusives

view all

Noteworthy

view all
© 2019 MaineToday Media, Inc.