Angel Olsen, Front Country & Twisted Pine and Melissa Etheridge
Angel Olsen
8 p.m. Saturday. State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland, $25 in advance, $30 day of show. statetheatreportland.com
Indie folk singer-songwriter Angel Olsen started off playing in St. Louis coffee shops as a teenager. Since
those days, she's released three studio albums and most recently "Phases," a compilation of rarities and demos from
the recording sessions for last year's "My Woman" album. Olsen said "My Woman" isn't necessarily a feminist
manifesto, but it deals with themes around "the complicated mess of being a woman." San Francisco's Heron Oblivion
and their fusion of English folk rock and West Coast psychedelic open the show.
Front Country and Twisted Pine
8 p.m. Sunday. One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland, $12 in advance, $15 day of show. onelongfellowsquare.com
Catch two sensational string and roots bands co-headlining a Sunday night show. Front Country hails from
the San Francisco Bay Area where they honed their craft in a wood-paneled country dive bar before releasing their
debut album in 2014. Twisted Pine, out of Boston, comprises four musicians who zig and zag from bluegrass to folk,
funk, jam and vintage radio pop. You'll hear guitar, mandolin, bass and fiddles. Vocal duties are shared between
guitarist Rachel Sumner and fiddler Kathleen Parks.
Melissa Etheridge: Merry Christmas Baby
8 p.m. Monday. State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland, $44 to $65, reserved seating. statetheatreportland.com
IRocker Melissa Etheridge released her debut album almost 30 years ago and has never looked back. With
iconic songs like "Bring Me Some Water," "Come to My Window," "I'm the Only One" and "Like the Way I Do," Etheridge
is a well respected guitarist, singer and Grammy Award-winning artist. You'll hear many of these tunes on Monday
night along with ones from her 2008 holiday album, "A New Thought for Christmas," home to her takes on "Blue
Christmas," "Merry Christmas Baby" and "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)."
