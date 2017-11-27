Network



Visit MaineToday's profile on Pinterest.

About The Author

mainetoday

Aimsel Ponti

Aimsel Ponti is a Content Producer at MaineToday.com and a music writer for MaineToday.com and the Portland Press Herald. She has been obsessed with - and inspired by - music since she listened to Monkees records borrowed from the town library when she was six years old. She bought her first Rolling Stones record at a flea market when she was in 7th grade and discovered David Bowie a year later. She's a HUGE fan of the local music scene and covers it along with national musical happenings in her "Face the Music" column and with artist interviews that appear in print in the Portland Press Herald and online at Mainetoday.com. You'll also find her out and about absorbing live music like a sponge and roaming around local record shops and flea markets. Aimsel is also the host of Music from 207 on 98.9 WCLZ and appears monthly on the WCHS TV show “207” to talk about...music of course.

Send an email | Read more from Aimsel







Posted: November 27, 2017

Angel Olsen, Front Country & Twisted Pine and Melissa Etheridge

Written by: Aimsel Ponti
  • Angel Olsen 8 p.m. Saturday. State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland, $25 in advance, $30 day of show. statetheatreportland.com Indie folk singer-songwriter Angel Olsen started off playing in St. Louis coffee shops as a teenager. Since those days, she's released three studio albums and most recently "Phases," a compilation of rarities and demos from the recording sessions for last year's "My Woman" album. Olsen said "My Woman" isn't necessarily a feminist manifesto, but it deals with themes around "the complicated mess of being a woman." San Francisco's Heron Oblivion and their fusion of English folk rock and West Coast psychedelic open the show.Photo by Kyle Coutts

    Angel Olsen

    8 p.m. Saturday. State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland, $25 in advance, $30 day of show. statetheatreportland.com
    Indie folk singer-songwriter Angel Olsen started off playing in St. Louis coffee shops as a teenager. Since those days, she's released three studio albums and most recently "Phases," a compilation of rarities and demos from the recording sessions for last year's "My Woman" album. Olsen said "My Woman" isn't necessarily a feminist manifesto, but it deals with themes around "the complicated mess of being a woman." San Francisco's Heron Oblivion and their fusion of English folk rock and West Coast psychedelic open the show.
    Photo by Kyle Coutts

  • Front Country and Twisted Pine 8 p.m. Sunday. One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland, $12 in advance, $15 day of show. onelongfellowsquare.com Catch two sensational string and roots bands co-headlining a Sunday night show. Front Country hails from the San Francisco Bay Area where they honed their craft in a wood-paneled country dive bar before releasing their debut album in 2014. Twisted Pine, out of Boston, comprises four musicians who zig and zag from bluegrass to folk, funk, jam and vintage radio pop. You'll hear guitar, mandolin, bass and fiddles. Vocal duties are shared between guitarist Rachel Sumner and fiddler Kathleen Parks.Twisted Pine photo by Joanna Chattman

    Front Country and Twisted Pine

    8 p.m. Sunday. One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland, $12 in advance, $15 day of show. onelongfellowsquare.com
    Catch two sensational string and roots bands co-headlining a Sunday night show. Front Country hails from the San Francisco Bay Area where they honed their craft in a wood-paneled country dive bar before releasing their debut album in 2014. Twisted Pine, out of Boston, comprises four musicians who zig and zag from bluegrass to folk, funk, jam and vintage radio pop. You'll hear guitar, mandolin, bass and fiddles. Vocal duties are shared between guitarist Rachel Sumner and fiddler Kathleen Parks.
    Twisted Pine photo by Joanna Chattman

  • Melissa Etheridge: Merry Christmas Baby 8 p.m. Monday. State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland, $44 to $65, reserved seating. statetheatreportland.com IRocker Melissa Etheridge released her debut album almost 30 years ago and has never looked back. With iconic songs like "Bring Me Some Water," "Come to My Window," "I'm the Only One" and "Like the Way I Do," Etheridge is a well respected guitarist, singer and Grammy Award-winning artist. You'll hear many of these tunes on Monday night along with ones from her 2008 holiday album, "A New Thought for Christmas," home to her takes on "Blue Christmas," "Merry Christmas Baby" and "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)." Photo courtesy of the artist

    Melissa Etheridge: Merry Christmas Baby

    8 p.m. Monday. State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland, $44 to $65, reserved seating. statetheatreportland.com
    IRocker Melissa Etheridge released her debut album almost 30 years ago and has never looked back. With iconic songs like "Bring Me Some Water," "Come to My Window," "I'm the Only One" and "Like the Way I Do," Etheridge is a well respected guitarist, singer and Grammy Award-winning artist. You'll hear many of these tunes on Monday night along with ones from her 2008 holiday album, "A New Thought for Christmas," home to her takes on "Blue Christmas," "Merry Christmas Baby" and "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)."
    Photo courtesy of the artist

Angel Olsen 8 p.m. Saturday. State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland, $25 in advance, $30 day of show. statetheatreportland.com Indie folk singer-songwriter Angel Olsen started off playing in St. Louis coffee shops as a teenager. Since those days, she's released three studio albums and most recently "Phases," a compilation of rarities and demos from the recording sessions for last year's "My Woman" album. Olsen said "My Woman" isn't necessarily a feminist manifesto, but it deals with themes around "the complicated mess of being a woman." San Francisco's Heron Oblivion and their fusion of English folk rock and West Coast psychedelic open the show.Photo by Kyle CouttsFront Country and Twisted Pine 8 p.m. Sunday. One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland, $12 in advance, $15 day of show. onelongfellowsquare.com Catch two sensational string and roots bands co-headlining a Sunday night show. Front Country hails from the San Francisco Bay Area where they honed their craft in a wood-paneled country dive bar before releasing their debut album in 2014. Twisted Pine, out of Boston, comprises four musicians who zig and zag from bluegrass to folk, funk, jam and vintage radio pop. You'll hear guitar, mandolin, bass and fiddles. Vocal duties are shared between guitarist Rachel Sumner and fiddler Kathleen Parks.Twisted Pine photo by Joanna ChattmanMelissa Etheridge: Merry Christmas Baby 8 p.m. Monday. State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland, $44 to $65, reserved seating. statetheatreportland.com IRocker Melissa Etheridge released her debut album almost 30 years ago and has never looked back. With iconic songs like "Bring Me Some Water," "Come to My Window," "I'm the Only One" and "Like the Way I Do," Etheridge is a well respected guitarist, singer and Grammy Award-winning artist. You'll hear many of these tunes on Monday night along with ones from her 2008 holiday album, "A New Thought for Christmas," home to her takes on "Blue Christmas," "Merry Christmas Baby" and "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)." Photo courtesy of the artist

 

Up Next:

// Trending:

Places to Eat

Search Dining Guide

Exclusives

view all

Noteworthy

view all
© 2017 MaineToday Media, Inc.