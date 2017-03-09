Network



About The Author

mainetoday

Aimsel Ponti

Aimsel Ponti is a Content Producer at MaineToday.com and a music writer for MaineToday.com and the Portland Press Herald. She has been obsessed with - and inspired by - music since she listened to Monkees records borrowed from the town library when she was six years old. She bought her first Rolling Stones record at a flea market when she was in 7th grade and discovered David Bowie a year later. She's a HUGE fan of the local music scene and covers it along with national musical happenings in her "Face the Music" column and with artist interviews that appear in print in the Portland Press Herald and online at Mainetoday.com. You'll also find her out and about absorbing live music like a sponge and roaming around local record shops and flea markets. Aimsel is also the host of Music from 207 on 98.9 WCLZ and appears monthly on the WCHS TV show “207” to talk about...music of course.

Posted: March 9, 2017

American Idol contestant, folk duo, singer-songwriter and some magical classical

Written by: Aimsel Ponti
  • Elise Testone 9 p.m. Thursday. Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland, $10, $15 under 21. portlandhouseofmusic.com You might remember Elise Testone from her 2012 appearance on "American Idol" during which she performed a red-hot version of Led Zeppelin's "Whole Lotta Love." Testone has since released the album "In This Life" and is on the road in support of it. She's on a soulful rock trip and she's got the pipes to prove it. Local act Gina and the Red Eye Flight Crew open the show with their funky tunes. It would be a darn good idea to wear your dancing shoes to this one.Photo courtesy of the artist

    Elise Testone

    9 p.m. Thursday. Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland, $10, $15 under 21. portlandhouseofmusic.com
    You might remember Elise Testone from her 2012 appearance on "American Idol" during which she performed a red-hot version of Led Zeppelin's "Whole Lotta Love." Testone has since released the album "In This Life" and is on the road in support of it. She's on a soulful rock trip and she's got the pipes to prove it. Local act Gina and the Red Eye Flight Crew open the show with their funky tunes. It would be a darn good idea to wear your dancing shoes to this one.
    Photo courtesy of the artist

  • The Squid Jiggers 7:30 p.m. Friday. First Universalist Church of Auburn, 169 Pleasant St., $17 in advance, $20 at the door. uuconcerts.org Spend your St. Paddy's night in Auburn with The Squid Jiggers. They're the lively folk duo of Dave Rowe and Troy Bennett. You'll hear them on guitar, bass, bodhran and tin whistles, along with highly spirited vocals. There's a very good chance that you'll be singing along before too long to songs like "Roddy McCorley" and "The Wild Colonial Boy," and if you feel the need to bust out in a spontaneous jig, no one's going to stop you.Photo courtesy of the artist

    The Squid Jiggers

    7:30 p.m. Friday. First Universalist Church of Auburn, 169 Pleasant St., $17 in advance, $20 at the door. uuconcerts.org
    Spend your St. Paddy's night in Auburn with The Squid Jiggers. They're the lively folk duo of Dave Rowe and Troy Bennett. You'll hear them on guitar, bass, bodhran and tin whistles, along with highly spirited vocals. There's a very good chance that you'll be singing along before too long to songs like "Roddy McCorley" and "The Wild Colonial Boy," and if you feel the need to bust out in a spontaneous jig, no one's going to stop you.
    Photo courtesy of the artist

  • John Gorka 7:30 p.m. Friday. Johnson Hall Performing Arts Center, 280 Water St., Gardiner, $28. johnsonhall.org Folk singer-songwriter John Gorka has been at it for three decades, and he remains a heartfelt lyricist with a baritone voice that will captivate you the moment he sets foot on stage. Gorka classics include "I Saw A Stranger With Your Hair," "I'm From New Jersey" and "Love is Our Cross to Bear."Photo courtesy of the artist

    John Gorka

    7:30 p.m. Friday. Johnson Hall Performing Arts Center, 280 Water St., Gardiner, $28. johnsonhall.org
    Folk singer-songwriter John Gorka has been at it for three decades, and he remains a heartfelt lyricist with a baritone voice that will captivate you the moment he sets foot on stage. Gorka classics include "I Saw A Stranger With Your Hair," "I'm From New Jersey" and "Love is Our Cross to Bear."
    Photo courtesy of the artist

  • Philharmonia Quartett Berlin 3 p.m. Sunday. Hannaford Hall, USM Abromson Center, 88 Bedford St., Portland, $15 to $44. portlandovations.org Spend your Sunday afternoon listening to some esteemed players from the internationally touring Berlin Philharmonic as they perform in Portland for the first time in almost 15 years. The Philharmonia Quartett Berlin will perform works from Mozart, Shostakovich and Beethoven while you sit back and let the sounds of their strings wash over you.Photo courtesy of Portland Ovations

    Philharmonia Quartett Berlin

    3 p.m. Sunday. Hannaford Hall, USM Abromson Center, 88 Bedford St., Portland, $15 to $44. portlandovations.org
    Spend your Sunday afternoon listening to some esteemed players from the internationally touring Berlin Philharmonic as they perform in Portland for the first time in almost 15 years. The Philharmonia Quartett Berlin will perform works from Mozart, Shostakovich and Beethoven while you sit back and let the sounds of their strings wash over you.
    Photo courtesy of Portland Ovations

