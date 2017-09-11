Posted: September 11, 2017
The Alternate Routes, Peter Cincotti, Matthew Sweet, Bruce Molsky and The War On Drugs
Written by: Aimsel Ponti
The Alternate Routes with Nick Fradiani
8 p.m. Friday. Port City Music Hall, 504 Congress St., Portland, $12 in advance, $15 day of show, 18-plus. portcitymusichall.com
For a night of alternative, rootsy rock tunes, head to Port City Music Hall for The Alternate Routes. The Connecticut natives have a
lengthy discography dating back to 2003. Their latest release is the single "Safe Haven," which will hit you in the feels with heartfelt lyrics
and a driving rhythm that ebbs and swells with emotion.
Photo courtesy of the artist
Peter Cincotti
8 p.m. Friday. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, 53 Old Post Road, Arundel, $30, $40. vinegarhillmusictheatre.com
Singer, songwriter and pianist Peter Cincotti will be releasing his fifth album in mid-October, so expect to hear some new material
mixed in with the older numbers. Cincotti infuses pop, rock, blues and jazz into his sound, and he's played at New York City's Carnegie Hall
and L'Olympia in Paris. You may have even seen him on the small screen, if you're a "House of Cards" fan. Cincotti sang a duet with Kevin
Spacey on a Season 3 episode. Expect to dazzled by a guy The New York Times referred to as "One of the most promising singer-pianists of the
next generation."
Photo by Chris Seriale
Matthew Sweet
8 p.m. Friday. Stone Mountain Arts Center, 695 Dugway Road, Brownfield, $25. stonemountainartscenter.com
Singer-songwriter and master of power-pop Matthew Sweet released his 12th studio album, called "Tomorrow Forever," in June. You'll
likely hear tracks from it and his many other releases. Sweet's known for smart lyrics, infectious choruses and full-steam-ahead guitars. As
far as we're concerned, his 1991 album "Girlfriend" is a masterpiece with songs like "I've Been Waiting, "I Wanted To Tell You" and "Winona."
Never seen him live? Here's your chance to see Sweet and his band in the intimate setting of the Stone Mountain Arts Center.
Photo by Evan Carter
Bruce Molsky
3 p.m. Sunday. West Kennebunk United Methodist Church, 160 Alfred Road, $18, $12 youth and seniors, $35 maximum for parents with children.
facebook.com/concertsinwestk
Here's what Dire Straits frontman Mark Knopfler said: "Bruce Molsky is one of those great players who gets it ... He has all the links
to the past but is happy not to be chained to it." In fact, Knopfler is such a big fan, he had Molsky play on one of his solo albums. Hear for
yourself what all the fuss is about on Sunday afternoon. Molsky's known for old-time Southern music and is an accomplished fiddle, banjo and
guitar player. He also sings and has been nominated for two Grammy Awards. His latest collaboration is with Anonymous 4 on "1865 Songs of Hope
and Home from the American Civil War."
Photo courtesy of the artist
The War On Drugs with Land Of Talk
8 p.m. Monday. State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland, $30.50 in advance, $36 day of show. statetheatreportland.com
Philly indie rock band The War On Drugs released its debut album, "Wagonwheel Blues," in 2008, and three have followed, including "A
Deeper Understanding," released just a few weeks ago. Opening the show is another indie rock act, Land of Talk, which also released its debut
album in 2008. Its latest, "Life After Youth," dropped in May. Land of Talk is the moniker of Canadian Elizabeth Powell, and this new album
continues to rack up rave reviews. Sure, the show is on a Monday night, but these are two excellent bands, so nap accordingly and catch this
show.
Photo courtesy of the artist