About The Author

mainetoday

Aimsel Ponti

Aimsel Ponti is a Content Producer at MaineToday.com and a music writer for MaineToday.com and the Portland Press Herald. She has been obsessed with - and inspired by - music since she listened to Monkees records borrowed from the town library when she was six years old. She bought her first Rolling Stones record at a flea market when she was in 7th grade and discovered David Bowie a year later. She's a HUGE fan of the local music scene and covers it along with national musical happenings in her "Face the Music" column and with artist interviews that appear in print in the Portland Press Herald and online at Mainetoday.com. You'll also find her out and about absorbing live music like a sponge and roaming around local record shops and flea markets. Aimsel is also the host of Music from 207 on 98.9 WCLZ and appears monthly on the WCHS TV show “207” to talk about...music of course.

Send an email | Read more from Aimsel







Posted: September 11, 2017

The Alternate Routes, Peter Cincotti, Matthew Sweet, Bruce Molsky and The War On Drugs

Written by: Aimsel Ponti
  • The Alternate Routes with Nick Fradiani 8 p.m. Friday. Port City Music Hall, 504 Congress St., Portland, $12 in advance, $15 day of show, 18-plus. portcitymusichall.com For a night of alternative, rootsy rock tunes, head to Port City Music Hall for The Alternate Routes. The Connecticut natives have a lengthy discography dating back to 2003. Their latest release is the single "Safe Haven," which will hit you in the feels with heartfelt lyrics and a driving rhythm that ebbs and swells with emotion.Photo courtesy of the artist

    The Alternate Routes with Nick Fradiani

    8 p.m. Friday. Port City Music Hall, 504 Congress St., Portland, $12 in advance, $15 day of show, 18-plus. portcitymusichall.com
    For a night of alternative, rootsy rock tunes, head to Port City Music Hall for The Alternate Routes. The Connecticut natives have a lengthy discography dating back to 2003. Their latest release is the single "Safe Haven," which will hit you in the feels with heartfelt lyrics and a driving rhythm that ebbs and swells with emotion.
    Photo courtesy of the artist

  • Peter Cincotti 8 p.m. Friday. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, 53 Old Post Road, Arundel, $30, $40. vinegarhillmusictheatre.com Singer, songwriter and pianist Peter Cincotti will be releasing his fifth album in mid-October, so expect to hear some new material mixed in with the older numbers. Cincotti infuses pop, rock, blues and jazz into his sound, and he's played at New York City's Carnegie Hall and L'Olympia in Paris. You may have even seen him on the small screen, if you're a "House of Cards" fan. Cincotti sang a duet with Kevin Spacey on a Season 3 episode. Expect to dazzled by a guy The New York Times referred to as "One of the most promising singer-pianists of the next generation." Photo by Chris Seriale

    Peter Cincotti

    8 p.m. Friday. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, 53 Old Post Road, Arundel, $30, $40. vinegarhillmusictheatre.com
    Singer, songwriter and pianist Peter Cincotti will be releasing his fifth album in mid-October, so expect to hear some new material mixed in with the older numbers. Cincotti infuses pop, rock, blues and jazz into his sound, and he's played at New York City's Carnegie Hall and L'Olympia in Paris. You may have even seen him on the small screen, if you're a "House of Cards" fan. Cincotti sang a duet with Kevin Spacey on a Season 3 episode. Expect to dazzled by a guy The New York Times referred to as "One of the most promising singer-pianists of the next generation."
    Photo by Chris Seriale

  • Matthew Sweet 8 p.m. Friday. Stone Mountain Arts Center, 695 Dugway Road, Brownfield, $25. stonemountainartscenter.com Singer-songwriter and master of power-pop Matthew Sweet released his 12th studio album, called "Tomorrow Forever," in June. You'll likely hear tracks from it and his many other releases. Sweet's known for smart lyrics, infectious choruses and full-steam-ahead guitars. As far as we're concerned, his 1991 album "Girlfriend" is a masterpiece with songs like "I've Been Waiting, "I Wanted To Tell You" and "Winona." Never seen him live? Here's your chance to see Sweet and his band in the intimate setting of the Stone Mountain Arts Center. Photo by Evan Carter

    Matthew Sweet

    8 p.m. Friday. Stone Mountain Arts Center, 695 Dugway Road, Brownfield, $25. stonemountainartscenter.com
    Singer-songwriter and master of power-pop Matthew Sweet released his 12th studio album, called "Tomorrow Forever," in June. You'll likely hear tracks from it and his many other releases. Sweet's known for smart lyrics, infectious choruses and full-steam-ahead guitars. As far as we're concerned, his 1991 album "Girlfriend" is a masterpiece with songs like "I've Been Waiting, "I Wanted To Tell You" and "Winona." Never seen him live? Here's your chance to see Sweet and his band in the intimate setting of the Stone Mountain Arts Center.
    Photo by Evan Carter

  • Bruce Molsky 3 p.m. Sunday. West Kennebunk United Methodist Church, 160 Alfred Road, $18, $12 youth and seniors, $35 maximum for parents with children. facebook.com/concertsinwestk Here's what Dire Straits frontman Mark Knopfler said: "Bruce Molsky is one of those great players who gets it ... He has all the links to the past but is happy not to be chained to it." In fact, Knopfler is such a big fan, he had Molsky play on one of his solo albums. Hear for yourself what all the fuss is about on Sunday afternoon. Molsky's known for old-time Southern music and is an accomplished fiddle, banjo and guitar player. He also sings and has been nominated for two Grammy Awards. His latest collaboration is with Anonymous 4 on "1865 Songs of Hope and Home from the American Civil War." Photo courtesy of the artist

    Bruce Molsky

    3 p.m. Sunday. West Kennebunk United Methodist Church, 160 Alfred Road, $18, $12 youth and seniors, $35 maximum for parents with children. facebook.com/concertsinwestk
    Here's what Dire Straits frontman Mark Knopfler said: "Bruce Molsky is one of those great players who gets it ... He has all the links to the past but is happy not to be chained to it." In fact, Knopfler is such a big fan, he had Molsky play on one of his solo albums. Hear for yourself what all the fuss is about on Sunday afternoon. Molsky's known for old-time Southern music and is an accomplished fiddle, banjo and guitar player. He also sings and has been nominated for two Grammy Awards. His latest collaboration is with Anonymous 4 on "1865 Songs of Hope and Home from the American Civil War."
    Photo courtesy of the artist

  • The War On Drugs with Land Of Talk 8 p.m. Monday. State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland, $30.50 in advance, $36 day of show. statetheatreportland.com Philly indie rock band The War On Drugs released its debut album, "Wagonwheel Blues," in 2008, and three have followed, including "A Deeper Understanding," released just a few weeks ago. Opening the show is another indie rock act, Land of Talk, which also released its debut album in 2008. Its latest, "Life After Youth," dropped in May. Land of Talk is the moniker of Canadian Elizabeth Powell, and this new album continues to rack up rave reviews. Sure, the show is on a Monday night, but these are two excellent bands, so nap accordingly and catch this show.Photo courtesy of the artist

    The War On Drugs with Land Of Talk

    8 p.m. Monday. State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland, $30.50 in advance, $36 day of show. statetheatreportland.com
    Philly indie rock band The War On Drugs released its debut album, "Wagonwheel Blues," in 2008, and three have followed, including "A Deeper Understanding," released just a few weeks ago. Opening the show is another indie rock act, Land of Talk, which also released its debut album in 2008. Its latest, "Life After Youth," dropped in May. Land of Talk is the moniker of Canadian Elizabeth Powell, and this new album continues to rack up rave reviews. Sure, the show is on a Monday night, but these are two excellent bands, so nap accordingly and catch this show.
    Photo courtesy of the artist

