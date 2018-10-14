Network



Aimsel Ponti

Aimsel Ponti is a Content Producer at MaineToday.com and a music writer for MaineToday.com and the Portland Press Herald. She has been obsessed with - and inspired by - music since she listened to Monkees records borrowed from the town library when she was six years old. She bought her first Rolling Stones record at a flea market when she was in 7th grade and discovered David Bowie a year later. She's a HUGE fan of the local music scene and covers it along with national musical happenings in her "Face the Music" column and with artist interviews that appear in print in the Portland Press Herald and online at Mainetoday.com. You'll also find her out and about absorbing live music like a sponge and roaming around local record shops and flea markets. Aimsel is also the host of Music from 207 on 98.9 WCLZ and appears monthly on the WCHS TV show “207” to talk about...music of course.

Posted: October 14, 2018

Al Stewart, Elizabeth Cook and The Wombats

Written by: Aimsel Ponti

  • Al Stewart & Empty Pockets

    8 p.m. Thursday. Aura, 121 Center St., Portland, $25 to $44, 18-plus. auramaine.com
    And just like that, 2018 becomes the year of the cat. Fans of British folk-rock chap Al Stewart will be pleased to know he and his band, Empty Pockets, will be performing his classic 1976 album, "Year of the Cat," in its entirety. The album was recorded at the historic Abbey Road Studios and was produced by fellow Brit Alan Parsons. After the band wraps up playing that album's eight tracks, it'll launch into another set of hits from Stewart's catalog, including "Time Passages." The song made it all the way to No. 1 on the Billboard Easy Listening chart and No. 7 on the Hot 100 chart. Buy yourself a ticket on the last train home tonight – and also one to this show.
    Image courtesy of the artist

  • Elizabeth Cook

    8 p.m. Saturday. One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland, $20 in advance, $25 day of show. onelongfellowsquare.com
    Country singer-songwriter Elizabeth Cook will be slinging her Americana, bluegrass and folk tunes on Saturday night in Portland. Cook calls Nashville home and is originally from Wildwood, Florida. She's been hosting her outlaw country show, Apron Strings, for a decade on SiriusXM and frequents the Grand Ole Opry stage. Cook released her debut "The Blue Album" in 2000, and five have followed, most recently "Exodus of Venus" in 2016.
    Photo courtesy of the artist

  • The Wombats

    8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 22. Port City Music Hall, 504 Congress St., Portland, $22 in advance, $25 day of show, 18-plus. portcitymusichall.com
    Get out of the house on a Monday night and catch British rock trio The Wombats, who are on the road with their latest album, "Beautiful People Will Ruin Your Life." The single "Turn" has racked up a staggering 24 million streams on Spotify. The band formed in 2003 and has released four albums. One of their most popular songs is the lively "Let's Dance To Joy Division" with the grin-inducing lines "Let the love tear us apart, I found the cure for a broken heart." You'll have no regrets on Tuesday morning after a night out rocking out to "Moving to New York" and "Cheetah Tongue," two other Wombats gems.
    Photo by Tom Oxley

