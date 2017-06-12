Ahoy from Down Under! The Roaring Forties bring Australian sea shanties to Maine

On its first tour of the United States, the Australian folk band the Roaring Forties will play two concerts in Maine.

Fresh from a gig at the Mystic Seaport Sea Music Festival in Connecticut, the band will perform at 7 p.m. Friday at the Sidedoor Coffeehouse at the Unitarian Universalist Church in Brunswick, and at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at the Sail, Power and Steam Museum in Rockland.

The Roaring Forties perform robust renditions of traditional sailor work songs and ballads. They also sing traditional Outback ballads and original ballads inspired by Australian history. These concerts came about when band members Don Brian and his wife, Sue, scheduled a trip to the United States to do research at the whaling museums in New England, particularly in New Bedford, Massachusetts. They are studying the contact of American whalers with the Australian Territory of Norfolk Island during the 19th century.

They presented their research at a symposium before the festival, then stuck around to perform.

“Although the Roaring Forties have been singing together for 30 years, we’ve mostly performed close to home in order to fit in with needs of our families and jobs,” band member Margaret Walters wrote in an email. “Since we’re now mostly retired, we have ventured overseas to festivals in Europe, England and New Zealand, but this is our first trip to the United States as a group.”

They have some Maine connections. Shanty singer Charlie Ipcar of Richmond, who performs with the band Roll & Go, met the Roaring Forties many years ago in Australia, as did Maine musician and artist Gordon Bok. Ipcar and Bok arranged the concerts in Maine.

Geographical borders matter less with the music of sea. Crews of many of the whaling ships operating in the Pacific included American, Irish, British, Norwegian and Canadian sailors.

“Sea music is the real international music because it evolved from the many countries that sailors visited,” Walters wrote. “Sea shanties have strong similarities across the globe, but because of the extemporizing of shantymen, the words are localized to incorporate local events, countries and ships.”

The tunes of songs that sailors sang to entertain themselves during long voyages made their way into Australian folklore and were utilized in the bush poems that were created in the new colony. Many of the Australian sea songs that the band sings refer to convicts transported to Australia from Britain in the 1700s and 1800s. Newcomers to the colony included, not just the convicts and their invading masters, Walters said, but free settlers and thousands of others who joined the rush to the gold fields in the mid-19th century.

“The latter included a goodly proportion of sailors who jumped ship,” Walters said. “I expect we will find Australian and American songs that have derived from similar tunes but have been adapted to tell different local stories.”

These will be energetic concerts. Audiences are expected to sing along with the choruses on the songs they know, and the band likes to laugh on stage. The subject matter of many of their songs is often quite weighty, but the band balances that with a congenial stage presence.

They’ve come a long way to perform these concerts. They’re ready to have fun.

“We’ve been most impressed with the warmth of the people who have been helping us put this tour together, and we are really looking forward to sharing the songs we love with the people of Maine,” Walters wrote.

The Roaring Forties

WHEN & WHERE: 7 p.m. Friday, Sidedoor Coffeehouse, Unitarian Universalist Church, 1 Middle St., Brunswick; $12 in advance, $15 at the door; 737-2187. Roll & Go opens the concert.

7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sail, Power & Steam Museum, 75 Mechanic St., Rockland; 701-7627.