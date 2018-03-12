Network



Aimsel Ponti

Aimsel Ponti is a Content Producer at MaineToday.com and a music writer for MaineToday.com and the Portland Press Herald. She has been obsessed with - and inspired by - music since she listened to Monkees records borrowed from the town library when she was six years old. She bought her first Rolling Stones record at a flea market when she was in 7th grade and discovered David Bowie a year later. She's a HUGE fan of the local music scene and covers it along with national musical happenings in her "Face the Music" column and with artist interviews that appear in print in the Portland Press Herald and online at Mainetoday.com. You'll also find her out and about absorbing live music like a sponge and roaming around local record shops and flea markets. Aimsel is also the host of Music from 207 on 98.9 WCLZ and appears monthly on the WCHS TV show “207” to talk about...music of course.

Posted: March 12, 2018

African Children’s Choir, U2 Tribute and Stains of a Sunflower

Written by: Aimsel Ponti

  • The African Children's Choir

    7 p.m. Friday, East Auburn Baptist Church, 560 Park Ave., Auburn; 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Vineyard Church of Mechanic Falls, 90 Lewiston St., Mechanic Falls. Donations accepted. africanchildrenschoir.com
    Spend a Friday evening or Sunday morning being serenaded by the glorious sounds of The African Children's Choir. With their songs, smiles, dances and especially beautiful voices singing favorite kids' songs, traditional spirituals and gospel gems, these will be spirit-lifting performances. Their shows support African Children's Choir programs including ones in education, care, relief and development.
    Photo courtesy of The African Children's Choir

  • The Joshua Tree

    9 p.m. Saturday. Aura, 121 Center St., Portland, $10 to $19, 18-plus. auramaine.com
    If you still haven't found what you're looking for on St. Patrick's Day, maybe a show by the Boston-based U2 tribute band The Joshua Tree is just the ticket. Are they even better than the real thing? We'll let you decide, but if you're a fan of U2, it will surely be a very cool experience to hear nothing but their songs for a night, especially on St. Patrick's Day. The streets may have no name, but you'll find The Joshua Tree on Center Street.
    Vector_brothers/Shutterstock.com

  • Stains of a Sunflower with SnugHouse

    7 p.m. Sunday. Dogfish Bar and Grill, 128 Free St., Portland, no cover. On Facebook
    Wind down your weekend by catching a pair of bands in the heart of downtown Portland. Boston's Stains Of A Sunflower is a four-piece, alt-folk band celebrating the release of its new EP. Portland's SnugHouse will slay you with rich harmonies and lyrically moving tunes led by lead singer Nikhil Dasgupta.
    Photo courtesy of the artist

