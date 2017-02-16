Posted: February 16, 2017
Adam Ezra Group, The Machine performs Pink Floyd, Molsky’s Mountain Drifters and Britt Connors & Bourbon Renewal
Written by: Aimsel Ponti
Adam Ezra Group
8 p.m. Friday. Port City Music Hall, 504 Congress St., Portland, $15 in advance, $18 day of show, $30 preferred seating. portcitymusichall.com
Boston's roots rock outfit the Adam Ezra Group will be rolling into Portland for a Friday night show along with Maine openers Chris Ross and
The North and Golden Oak. Ezra's recording career dates back to 2000, and an impressive 15 studio albums and live releases have followed, including
last year's "Songs for a Movie." Ezra himself is a force of nature who has lived out of a van, farmed in Canada and volunteered for relief efforts
in Kosovo. Along with his band, Ezra has amassed a loyal following from logging countless miles on the road for the past eight years.
Photo
by Michael Sparks Keegan
The Machine Performs Pink Floyd
8 p.m. Friday. State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland, $20 in advance, $23 day of show. statetheatreportland.com
Hello. Is there anybody in there? Just nod if you can hear me. Is there anyone home? All righty then, now that we've established a
connection, let's talk about the New York-based Pink Floyd tribute band that is going to hold court at the State on Friday night. They play the hits
and deep album cuts from Floyd's 16-album catalog. The live performance will also feature Floyd-esque lighting and video. You don't need to tell
heaven from hell to enjoy this show, just grab your favorite lost soul out of the fish bowl. That'll keep you going through the show. Come on, it's
time to go.
Photo by David Barnum
Molsky's Mountain Drifters
8 p.m. Saturday. One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland, $20 in advance, $25 day of show. onelongfellowsquare.com
They're an Americana trio from Boston with a key thing in common: a love for old-time music. "We all are about finding a voice for it for
ourselves," says fiddler and vocalist Bruce Molsky. Their debut album includes Billy Bragg's "Between the Wars," along with an original waltz and
some Métis dance tunes played on fiddle, guitar and banjo. Expect a lively night of toe-tappin' songs.
Photo by Kate Orne
Britt Connors and Bourbon Renewal
8 p.m. Saturday. Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland, no cover, donations. portcityblue.com
Another Boston act comes our way in the form of Britt Connors and Bourbon Renewal. Connors had a four-year stint as a vocalist in a 20-piece
big band singing swing and jazz tunes while also working on her own songwriting and guitar-playing skills. She dropped her debut album in 2010, and
her latest one is "Warmer Season," home to originals of the rock, country and New Orleans street parade persuasion that she likes to call "y'all-
ternative" music. The members of Connors' band, Bourbon Renewal, are seasoned vets and, led by Connors' terrific vocals, are sure to put on a
fantastic show.
Image courtesy of the band