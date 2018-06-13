How well do you know Portland?

Flipping through “Paintings of Portland” by Carl and David Little is like taking a virtual time-traveling tour through the city. But even if the streets, buildings and scenery all feel very familiar, could you pinpoint them all on a map? We selected 11 paintings from the book to test how well you know your way around town. See if you can name where and, better yet, what the paintings here depict.
If the British were coming, they’d probably enter the city on this street, and if Banksy were among them, he’d definitely want to stop at this store that Caren-Marie Michel may visited before creating this work as well.
Photo by Jay York
You could go your whole life in Portland without noticing this tiny street, where painter Mary Bourke once lived, or eating a similarly sounding red pepper-based sauce.
Photo courtesy of Greenhut Galleries
If you like paintings like this one by Thomas Connolly and want to see more, you should figure out pretty quick where this is and get to that building with the neon squiggle on.
Photo courtesy of the collection of Peggy Greenhut Golden
Sitting on what’s presumably any golfer’s favorite body of water, this company told environmentalists to pound tar sands a few years ago. To the back right of this David Campbell painting is a bridge that people went to war for.
Photo by Jay York
Whoever named this square didn’t get too creative, but after all, it is in a part of town known for being all business. Get an extra point for naming the building that painter Joel Babb’s view is from.
Photo courtesy of Greenhut Galleries
A controversial piece of public art lies somewhere under the snow in the scene. Name the street this looks down and the one immediately to painter Paul Black’s right.
Photo courtesy of Paul Black Studio
Even though Nathaniel Hawthorne spent a fair amount of time in this state, he never worked in this building, painted by Marsha Donahue – though he famously wrote about his time working in a similar one in Boston.
Photo courtesy of the collection of Karen Sulzberger and Eric Lax
You could say this is the city’s house, which Linden Frederick painted from behind a view telescope in park that could have been named for a patriot Ethan or a comedian Tim.
Photo courtesy of Forum Gallery
Some many squares, so little time. This one painted by Lousie Bourne on a snowy day is named for a Portland native who, ironically, was kind of a short guy.
Photo by Ken Woisard
How well do you know your wharves? This one painted by Jill Hoy from Portland Pier is named for something depicted in another of these paintings.
Photo courtesy of Greenhut Galleries
You’ll want to bring your repellent to this park where artist Joseph Nicoletti had a view of a fort whose name might be more appropriate in Ithaca, New York. Bonus points if you can name the island behind it. Hint: If you get engaged out there, let’s hope the ring isn’t aptly sized.
Photo courtesy of the collection of David and Barbara Turitz