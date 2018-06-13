How well do you know Portland?

If the British were coming, they’d probably enter the city on this street, and if Banksy were among them, he’d definitely want to stop at this store that Caren-Marie Michel may visited before creating this work as well.

Photo by Jay York

You could go your whole life in Portland without noticing this tiny street, where painter Mary Bourke once lived, or eating a similarly sounding red pepper-based sauce.

Photo courtesy of Greenhut Galleries

If you like paintings like this one by Thomas Connolly and want to see more, you should figure out pretty quick where this is and get to that building with the neon squiggle on.

Photo courtesy of the collection of Peggy Greenhut Golden

Sitting on what’s presumably any golfer’s favorite body of water, this company told environmentalists to pound tar sands a few years ago. To the back right of this David Campbell painting is a bridge that people went to war for.

Photo by Jay York

Whoever named this square didn’t get too creative, but after all, it is in a part of town known for being all business. Get an extra point for naming the building that painter Joel Babb’s view is from.

Photo courtesy of Greenhut Galleries

A controversial piece of public art lies somewhere under the snow in the scene. Name the street this looks down and the one immediately to painter Paul Black’s right.

Photo courtesy of Paul Black Studio

Even though Nathaniel Hawthorne spent a fair amount of time in this state, he never worked in this building, painted by Marsha Donahue – though he famously wrote about his time working in a similar one in Boston.

Photo courtesy of the collection of Karen Sulzberger and Eric Lax

You could say this is the city’s house, which Linden Frederick painted from behind a view telescope in park that could have been named for a patriot Ethan or a comedian Tim.

Photo courtesy of Forum Gallery

Some many squares, so little time. This one painted by Lousie Bourne on a snowy day is named for a Portland native who, ironically, was kind of a short guy.

Photo by Ken Woisard

How well do you know your wharves? This one painted by Jill Hoy from Portland Pier is named for something depicted in another of these paintings.

Photo courtesy of Greenhut Galleries