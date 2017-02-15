Student show at Children’s Museum features art from Maine’s Indian reservations

The Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine in Portland hosts the Waponahki Student Art Show, on loan from the Abbe Museum in Bar Harbor, through April 30.

It includes 45 pieces of original art created by children from kindergarten through grade 12 from Maine’s four federally recognized Indian tribes.

“Art is universal and a great medium for visitors to learn about Waponahki culture,” Suzanne Olson, executive director of the museum, said in a press release.

Museum and theater educators created programming around the installation, which focuses on shared experiences of visitors and the young Indian artists. Art-making workshops encourage visitors to think about their lives in comparison to the artists’ lives and create their own art in response. The artwork created by visitors will travel back to the Indian reservations, so the children can connect through art.

Waponahki Student Art Show

WHERE: Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine, 142 Free St., Portland

WHEN: Through April 30

MUSEUM ADMISSION: $10 per person, free 18 months and younger

INFO: kitetails.org, 828-1234