Bob Keyes

Bob Keyes has written about the arts in Maine since 2002. He’s never been much an artist himself, other than singing in junior high school chorus and acting in a few musicals. But he’s attended museums, theaters, clubs and concert halls all his life, and cites Bob Dylan as most influential artist of any kind since Picasso. He lives in Berwick.

Posted: February 15, 2017

Student show at Children’s Museum features art from Maine’s Indian reservations

Written by: Bob Keyes
"Sunset in the Sturgeon," by Morgan Dana, Passamaquoddy, grade 7, Beatrice Rafferty School, Perry, tempera paint and mod podge on leather. "I love sunsets so I thought it would be cool to put it on a leatherfish pelt with a little Native touch to it." Photo courtesy of the Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine

The Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine in Portland hosts the Waponahki Student Art Show, on loan from the Abbe Museum in Bar Harbor, through April 30.

It includes 45 pieces of original art created by children from kindergarten through grade 12 from Maine’s four federally recognized Indian tribes.

“Art is universal and a great medium for visitors to learn about Waponahki culture,” Suzanne Olson, executive director of the museum, said in a press release.

Museum and theater educators created programming around the installation, which focuses on shared experiences of visitors and the young Indian artists. Art-making workshops encourage visitors to think about their lives in comparison to the artists’ lives and create their own art in response. The artwork created by visitors will travel back to the Indian reservations, so the children can connect through art.

Waponahki Student Art Show

WHERE: Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine, 142 Free St., Portland
WHEN: Through April 30
MUSEUM ADMISSION: $10 per person, free 18 months and younger
INFO: kitetails.org, 828-1234

