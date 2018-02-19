See art about refugees in ‘People on the Move,’ while you still can

These are the final days to take in two powerful exhibitions of art about the world’s refugee crisis, featuring works by Mainers made for the shows.

“People on the Move: A Human Crisis, Refugees, Asylum Seekers and the Internally Displaced” is on view at Camden Public Library and Jonathan Frost Gallery in Rockland through Tuesday. The art work includes portraits, scenes of refugees fleeing, scenes of repression and evocations of ethnic ideals.

Artists are Lois Anne, Susan Beebe, Christopher Cart, Gregory Chilenski, Clarity, Titi De Baccarat, Alan Fishman, Jonathan Frost, Nancy Glassman, Lucy Goulet, Nan Haid, Orson Horchler, Carol Inouye, Salima Kaluta, Veronica Kaluta, Renate Klein, Jeannette Martin, Joan McGill, Cynthia McGuirl, James Murdock, Wendy Newbold Patterson, Robinsunne, Emeline Russell, Marjorie Strauss, and Hannah Wells. About half the work is hanging in Camden, the other half in Rockland.

The United Nations estimates there are more than 65 million refugees in the world – because of war, politics, famine and environmental degradation. Some of them have come to Maine, Frost said.

“This show is intended to raise awareness of the global human crisis, as well as increase understanding of why the face of Maine has changed in the past decade,” he said.

Five of the portraits in the show are of a family of refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo, now living in Knox County, he said.

WHERE & WHEN: Camden Public Library, 55 Main St.; Jonathan Frost Gallery, 279 Main St., Rockland

INFO: jonathanfrostgallery.com