Sculpture talk Sunday at Hawk Ridge Farm

Kinetic sculptor George Sherwood discusses his work at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 25, at June LaCombe Sculpture at Hawk Ridge Farm, 90 Minot Road, Pownal. The talk is free and open to the public as a part of the “Embracing Earth” exhibition at the farm, which is open from 1 to 4 p.m.

Sherwood’s sculptures are refined and simple, as they move with the wind. His sculpture has been shown throughout the country, including at Hudson River Park in New York City, the Boston Greenway, Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens, and this summer as part of the “Power of Place” exhibition at the Wells Reserve at Laudholm.