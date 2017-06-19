Network



Visit MaineToday's profile on Pinterest.

About The Author

mainetoday

Bob Keyes

Bob Keyes has written about the arts in Maine since 2002. He’s never been much an artist himself, other than singing in junior high school chorus and acting in a few musicals. But he’s attended museums, theaters, clubs and concert halls all his life, and cites Bob Dylan as most influential artist of any kind since Picasso. He lives in Berwick.

Send an email | Read more from Bob







Posted: June 19, 2017

Sculpture talk Sunday at Hawk Ridge Farm

Written by: Bob Keyes
Wind Orchid by George Sherwood stainless steel Photo courtesy of June LaCombe Sculpture

Wind Orchid by George Sherwood stainless steel
Photo courtesy of June LaCombe Sculpture

Kinetic sculptor George Sherwood discusses his work at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 25, at June LaCombe Sculpture at Hawk Ridge Farm, 90 Minot Road, Pownal.  The talk is free and open to the public as a part of the “Embracing Earth” exhibition at the farm, which is open from 1 to 4 p.m.
Sherwood’s sculptures are refined and simple, as they move with the wind. His sculpture has been shown throughout the country, including at Hudson River Park in New York City, the Boston Greenway, Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens, and this summer as part of the “Power of Place” exhibition at the Wells Reserve at Laudholm.

Up Next:

Places to Eat

Search Dining Guide

Exclusives

view all

Noteworthy

view all
© 2017 MaineToday Media, Inc.