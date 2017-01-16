Saturday Art show at Zero Station raises money for immigrant advocacy group

A dozen Maine artists come together in “rebellious celebration” on Saturday for a one-day show and art sale to benefit the Immigrant Legal Advocacy Project of Portland, which helps low-income immigrants improve their lives.

Zero Station, at 222 Anderson St. in Portland, will show work by Gideon Bok, Cindy Davis, Grace Degennaro, Winky Lewis, Mary Hart, Liz Hoag, Lynda Litchfield, David Little, Dan Mills, Chris Ozer, J.E. Paterak, Dietlind Vander Schaarf and Bridget Spaeth.

The exhibition, “Hope through Art,” is intended as a statement of solidarity by the artists to stand for progress and to resist the erosion of fundamental human rights. It is scheduled in conjunction with several other local and national events in protest of the inauguration and administration of Donald Trump as president.

It is on view from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and among several related arts events in Portland, including theater and poetry at the Speedwell Projects, 630 Forest Ave., and “The Other Inaugural Ball” at the Mechanics Hall, 519 Congress St., beginning at 7 p.m.

“Participation in these events is both a way to be an active participant in exercising these fundamentals of core founding principals and an active participant in shaping their meaning,” said Mills, one of the artists featured and the director of the Bates College Museum of Art in Lewiston. “These events are a counterpoint to statements made by recently elected officials and their presumed appointees who threaten to not support these rights for all, or worse, to remove these fundamental American rights for certain people or groups.”

Paterak, who coordinated the exhibition, said the work that artists submitted isn’t necessarily political, but it represents the societal discussions that contribute to the country’s current political division.

“On this day and going forward we will strengthen our collective voice and reason, and demonstrate our ability to work together in resistance,” she wrote in her statement about the exhibition. “Art and politics are not strangers. We are coming together as an act of solidarity and power to create a better future, here in Maine, and across the globe.”

For details, visit weareamericanbeauty.org