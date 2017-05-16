Network



Posted: May 16, 2017

Rockport printmaker Kathleen Buchanan shows new prints in Bath

Written by: Bob Keyes
Rockport artist Kathleen Buchanan shows her prints at Green Lion Gallery in Bath.

Rockport artist Kathleen Buchanan shows her prints at Green Lion Gallery in Bath.
Photos courtesy of Green Lion Gallery

The Green Lion Gallery, 104 Front St., Bath, is hosting a reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday for Rockport artist Kathleen Buchanan, who is showing new prints at the gallery.

"Brent Geese" by Kathleen Buchanan, collagraph print.

“Brent Geese” by Kathleen Buchanan, collagraph print.

In addition to her work as an artist, Buchanan was trained as a wildlife biologist and brings the experience and insights of scientific observation to her artistic practice.

Her process creates collages of various materials and media on flat printing plates, one for each color or suite of colors in the print. The collages are then inked and printed using an etching press to create an image that is rich in subtle colors and textured layers.

Buchanan says of her work, “I am constantly inspired by the area where I live. The coast of Maine always reinvents itself with ever-changing ocean and sky, and seasons which each have grace and character all their own.”

