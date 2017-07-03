PMA opens new sculpture park on Friday

This is a big week for visual arts in Maine, anchored by the opening of a new sculpture park at the Portland Museum of Art as part of the First Friday Art Walk. The celebration marks the debut of Jonathan Borofsky’s colorful “Human Structures (24 Figures Connected),” which was installed last week and has attracted attention from motorists and pedestrians on High Street. Borofsky’s piece joins Celeste Roberge’s “Rising Cairn,” installed in 2000, Anthony Caro’s “Moment” in 2012 and John Bisbee’s “Hearsay” last year.

Accessible from High Street, the David E. Shaw and Family Sculpture Park creates new public green space in downtown Portland. Friday’s party begins at 5:15 p.m. and will include food trucks, live music, raffles and art activities. Admission to the museum is free that evening, and the garden will be free and open to the public during museum hours through December.

Elsewhere in Maine, Colby College opens “Marsden Hartley’s Maine” on Saturday, and newly opened exhibitions include “John Marin: On the Verge of Wilderness” at the Ogunquit Museum of American Art and “Reckoning with Nature: Andrew Winter at Monhegan Island” at the Monhegan Museum of Art and History.