Perfecting nature, Clint Fulkerson shows his geometric paintings and other art at USM

Clint Fulkerson’s art picks up where nature leaves off.

His spider web drawings, which he makes with markers on flat, glass-like surfaces, consist of perfect lines and mathematical order. His paintings and drawings resemble doodles, but they’re focused and smartly conceived.

The Portland artist is showing his work in the exhibition “Fluid Geometry” on view through March 31 in the Woodbury Campus Center at the University of Southern Maine in Portland. Fulkerson will talk about his work at a reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday.

The exhibition includes a mural he created in the USM Area Gallery and 15 paintings. It also brings attention to his 8-foot stainless steel sculpture, “Pentakis Icosidodecahedron Spaceframe,” which was installed last year on the USM Gorham campus. That piece was paid for through the state’s Percent for Art program for public art.

On March 3, Fulkerson will participate in a discussion about public art and government funding on the Gorham campus with Julie Horn, visual arts director and Percent for Art associate for the Maine Arts Commission.

Fulkerson has since completed several other Percent for Art projects and will soon create interior murals at the Facebook headquarters in New York City and at Google offices in Boulder, Colorado.

In his artist statement, Fulkerson explains his approach: “Each new mark is applied in response to the previous one and so on. For each piece, I set up a starting condition and devise a set of rules, which are much like algorithms, that limit what and how forms develop.”

He works in a variety of media and makes drawings, prints and paintings.

He has shown his art at the Portland Museum of Art, the Center for Maine Contemporary Art and galleries across the state.

Clint Fulkerson: “Fluid Geometry”

WHERE: USM Area Gallery, Woodbury Campus Center, Portland

WHEN: Through March 31; 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday to Friday

RECEPTION: 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday; Fulkerson will talk at 6 p.m.

DISCUSSION: “Public Art and Government Funding for Artists” with Clint Fulkerson and Julie Horn, visual arts director and Percent for Art associate for the Maine Arts Commission, 1 p.m. March 3, Burnham Lounge, Robie Andrews Hall, Gorham; free.