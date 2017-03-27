Network



Bob Keyes

Bob Keyes has written about the arts in Maine since 2002. He’s never been much an artist himself, other than singing in junior high school chorus and acting in a few musicals. But he’s attended museums, theaters, clubs and concert halls all his life, and cites Bob Dylan as most influential artist of any kind since Picasso. He lives in Berwick.

Posted: March 27, 2017

Osher Map Library opens exhibition about WWI

Written by: Bob Keyes
The exhibition features propaganda posters as well as maps, atlases and more from the Osher collections. Photo courtesy of Osher Map Library

The Osher Map Library celebrates the opening of a new exhibition of World War I maps and propaganda from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday. At 6 p.m., Holly Korda will deliver a lecture entitled “Knitting for Victory in WWI: How the Red Cross Mobilized the Nation to Knit and Helped Win the War.” The exhibition, “To Conquer or Submit? America Views the Great War,” coincides with the 100th anniversary of America’s entry into the war in March 1917.

The exhibition explores American participation in the war with propaganda posters, maps and atlases from the collections of University of Southern Maine’s Osher Map Library and Smith Center for Cartographic Education, 314 Forest Ave., Portland.

The lecture highlights the role of the “knitting brigades” of WWI, demonstrating how more than 23 million articles for the war effort, knitted by women, men and school children, helped unify the nation and win the war.

