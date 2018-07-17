A one week pop-up show at the Harlow takes a long look at the human face

Friday night at the Harlow Gallery in Hallowell, you can look at portraits already painted and watch as others are created.

The gallery presents a three-person pop-up exhibition, “Three Faces, Three Forces,” with the contemporary Maine artists Rachael Eastman, Martha Miller and John David O’Shauhgnessy. It opens Friday and is on view through July 28. Eastman, Miller and O’Shaughnessy will exhibit new drawings, paintings and mixed-media pieces. At Friday’s opening, each artist will create a two-dimensional face and talk about process.

On Old Hallowell Day, from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, the gallery will host a “Portraiture Draw In.” Eastman will pose for Miller, O’Shaughnessy and any others who would like to create portraits.

For Eastman, the portraits are a return “to old languages.” She used to paint portraits as a matter of routine and has moved onto other subjects and interests. Returning to a familiar subject has been rewarding, she said, because she returns with authority and without equivocation. “There’s less hesitancy and more purism,” she said. “You can go back to an old language and bring something new to it.”

Eastman is best known for witnessing and processing years of sunrises and finding ways to fold those experiences into her atmospheric oil paintings and drawings. Miller makes psychologically engaging drawings and paintings created from life, self, traditional portraiture and what she calls “a boundless interweaving of the human tapestries in her life.”

O’Shauhgnessy’s gestural and expressive paintings explore seascape observed directly from life and also explore the human face and its many moods and colors.

“Three Faces,Three Forces”

WHERE: Harlow Gallery, 100 Water St., Hallowell

WHEN: On view Friday through July 28; opening reception

5 to 7 p.m. Friday

INFO: (207) 622-3813, harlowgallery.org