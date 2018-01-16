Network



Bob Keyes

Bob Keyes has written about the arts in Maine since 2002.

Posted: January 16, 2018

‘Off the Wall’ explores intersection of art and sculpture

Written by: Bob Keyes

© Ryan Wallace, Slo Crostic, 2014. Susan Inglett Gallery, New York, NY.
Photo courtesy of the artist and Susan Inglett Gallery, NYC.

On Thursday, the Institute of Contemporary Art at Maine College of Art opens “Off the Wall,” an exhibition that pays homage to German-born artist Eva Hesse and her groundbreaking transformation of a painting into a sculpture. Curated by guest curator Jaime DeSimone, “Off the Wall” investigates how contemporary artists continue to explore the space between painting and sculpture. The exhibition features work by two Brooklyn-based artists, Rosy Keyser and Ryan Wallace, who offer different approaches to the shifting dynamic between painting and sculpture, or vice versa, as well as their collision.

DeSimone, who conceives and implements exhibitions at the Museum of Contemporary Art Jacksonville, received her bachelor’s degree from Bates College. She and Wallace will attend an opening reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday.

