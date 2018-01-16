‘Off the Wall’ explores intersection of art and sculpture

On Thursday, the Institute of Contemporary Art at Maine College of Art opens “Off the Wall,” an exhibition that pays homage to German-born artist Eva Hesse and her groundbreaking transformation of a painting into a sculpture. Curated by guest curator Jaime DeSimone, “Off the Wall” investigates how contemporary artists continue to explore the space between painting and sculpture. The exhibition features work by two Brooklyn-based artists, Rosy Keyser and Ryan Wallace, who offer different approaches to the shifting dynamic between painting and sculpture, or vice versa, as well as their collision.

DeSimone, who conceives and implements exhibitions at the Museum of Contemporary Art Jacksonville, received her bachelor’s degree from Bates College. She and Wallace will attend an opening reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday.