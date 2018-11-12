Martha Miller shows series of portraits about her daughter in ‘This Is of Lis’

Woolwich painter Martha Miller tells the story of her daughter Lis through a series of probing and revealing multimedia paintings, “The Is of Lis,” on view Tuesday through Dec. 19 at the Danforth Gallery at the University of Maine-Augusta.

Miller’s daughter, Lisbeth, suffered a traumatic brain injury at age 6 and never recovered, experiencing seizures, behavioral disturbances, verbal and memory deficits, and anxiety. Miller depicts her daughter’s life of love, hope, pain and anger in the portraits and incorporates a variety of images, some based on drawings produced by Lisbeth, creating a collaboration with her daughter.

The artwork that Lisbeth produces after having a seizure are her attempts to communicate in that moment, Miller said. “Lisbeth is an artist, and I believe that, on a spiritual and psychic level, she and I are collaborating in this series and that, at that level, she understands and has entrusted me to tell her story,” she said in a press release. “She is also teaching me new and powerful ways to make images. I am learning from her seizure drawings, which are a direct line to the subconscious. The paintings have become both portrait and self-portrait.”

Events scheduled throughout the exhibition includes “Figure It Out,” a TV show incorporating a figure drawing session to be filmed at the Danforth Gallery, as well as a potluck talk where Miller will discuss her work;and a reception with a panel discussion.

Martha Miller’s “The Is of Lis”

WHEN: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday; through Dec. 19;

WHERE: Danforth Gallery, Jewett Hall, University of Maine at Augusta

RELATED EVENTS: