Maine painter Linda Murray celebrates her time in Bath with a one-night exhibition, “Linda Murray: The First 40 Years,” from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at her studio at 7 Park St. She recently moved to West Gardiner in a house that has room for a studio. Before she moves her studio, she wanted “to have one last look at my artwork all together.” Collectively, the exhibition documents her development as an artist and 40 years of work.