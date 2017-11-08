Network



Posted: November 8, 2017

LearningWorks celebrates 50th with photography show

Written by: Bob Keyes
Constant Kabuyenge by Claire Houston. Photos courtesy of Learning Works

Constant Kabuyenge by Claire Houston.
Photos courtesy of Learning Works

LearningWorks, a Portland agency that helps children and families who need assistance succeed in school and life, celebrates its 50th anniversary with a one-night photography exhibition from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 15, at the U.S. Custom House, 312 Fore St., Portland.

The photographs are from LearningWorks’ “50 Stories Project,” which profiles 50 people in the community whose lives have improved because of LearningWorks. The agency worked with a half-dozen photographers to profile the people and tell their stories.

Karla Salamanca by Gregory Rec

Karla Salamanca by Gregory Rec

Among the photographers whose work is featured are Smith Galtney, Molly Haley, Greg Rec, Sofia Aldinio, Cheryl Greaney, Angie Devenney and Claire Houston. U.S. Sen. Angus King will speak at the event.

The exhibition is part of a fundraiser for LearningWorks; tickets cost $50. To see an online gallery of the images, visit learningworks50th.org. To purchase tickets, call 207-517-3125 or visit picatic.com/learningworks50th.

