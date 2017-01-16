Creative Portland opening new office space with local artists’ work on display

Creative Portland, the city’s primary arts advocacy organization, will open its new Free Street offices to the public and begin showing work by Maine artists on Friday.

“I am not creating an art show per se, but I am opening our doors to the public,” said Executive Director Dinah Minot. “When people come in, they want to see what’s happening in Maine art and in Portland. They’ll see a lot of art on our walls that represents what’s happening.”

Artists whose work is hanging for the opening include Margaret Lawrence of Yarmouth, Annie Lloyd Witte of Cumberland, Eric Hopkins of Rockland, William Trevaskis of North Haven, John Orcutt of Portland and others. The next rotation of work, which will happen in July, will feature new and emerging artists, Minot said.

With 1,700 square feet and abundant wall space, the offices at 84 Free St. are across from Maine College of Art. The space includes conference rooms and community areas, as well as free public wifi. Creative Portland will host workshops and programs — including legal services, graphic design tips and tax seminars — for artists and arts organizations.

Minot wants the space to have a drop-in feel. “The more we invite the public in, the more we can share what going on in the arts in Portland,” she said. “We’ve never had a street presence before, so we want to take advantage of that. We’ve never been able to create an art hub and become a community resource center. That’s our goal.”

Opening the space has been a community effort, she said. Canal 5 Studio designed the renovation, and Nat Towl Woodworking is doing the work. Almost all furniture was donated, including rugs by Angela Adams and a walnut conference table by Jamie Johnston.

Doors will open on Friday, and regular weekday hours will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. FMI: creativeportland.com