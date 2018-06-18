Network



Posted: June 18, 2018

‘Carried From Home’ explores the value of objects we hold dearest

Written by: Bob Keyes

Brenda Viola
Photos by Sofia Aldinio

“Carried from Home,” a new exhibition of photographs and words, tells the stories of 10 refugees’ journey to Maine. This exhibition is unique because it focuses on the objects that people chose to travel with on their journeys, conveying deeper understanding of their lives and the role of material things.

“Carried from Home: Stories of Southern Maine’s Resettled Refugees” is on view at Venn + Maker, 65 Washington Ave., through July 8. It opens with a reception from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 20. The Pihcintu Choir and African Dundada will perform at the opening.

This necklace and bracelet were given by friends to Brenda Viola, far right, before she left Kenya for America.

The exhibition features the work of photographer Sofia Aldinio and writer Emily Wedick, who collaborated on the mixed-media presentation. It focuses on the objects that people carry with them from one land to another and how those objects hold value. The exhibition asks questions about the concept of value as it relates to who we are, what we own and where we live, and creates connections between the subjects in the images and the viewers through their shared value of the things that matter most.

“Carried from Home”

WHERE: Venn + Maker, 65 Washington Ave., Portland
WHEN: Opens with a reception from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 20. Through July 8

 

