In Brunswick, Brockman gallery shows large-scale abstract paintings throughout January

Maine painters Celeste June Henriquez of Portland and Conrad Guertin of Bristol Mills will exhibit large-scale abstract paintings at the Frank Brockman Gallery, 68 Maine St., Brunswick, beginning this week. There’s an opening reception from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday. The exhibition is on view through Jan. 28, and gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday.

Henriquez exhibits independently and with the 7 Collective throughout New England. She paints environments “that illustrate moments perhaps not noticed, building the spaces for dialogue to begin.”

Guertin exhibits in solo and group exhibitions throughout Massachusetts, where he used to live, including at the Worcester Art Museum and the Fitchburg Art Museum. He paints large and with spontaneity. “I care deeply about shapes, line, spontaneity and texture,” he said in a press release. “Order, discipline and observation constantly lead me to exploration.”