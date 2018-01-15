Beehive shows its activist art in Portland

One of Maine’s most progressive and socially aware art collectives will show its work this winter at the University of Southern Maine’s Portland campus. “Cross Pollinating the Grassroots: Works of the Beehive Design Collective” opens Monday at USM’s Area Gallery.

For nearly 20 years, members of the Beehive Design Collective have created elaborate, narrative graphics for use by social movements and communities in struggle in the United States and elsewhere. Derived from the ancient tradition of sung stories, these graphics are animated by dozens of artists around the world. Longtime members of the collective, known as “bees,” also lead hands-on skill-sharing workshops with activists. While at USM, the collective will develop graphics alongside campaigns for justice in southern Maine. The exhibition will run through March 29.

The collective is based in Machias.

Emily Simons, a Pittsburgh-based cultural organizer, illustrator and graphic designer, will talk Feb. 16 on the Gorham campus. Simons began her work in art activism as a member of the collective. For more than a decade, she traveled around the U.S. presenting the Beehive’s graphic works to communities in struggle and using arts-based education in social movement contexts. Simons will be an artist in residence at USM through March 9.

WHEN: Monday through March 29

WHERE: Area Gallery, Woodbury Campus Center, USM, Portland

TALK: Collective member Emily Simons will discuss the work of the Beehive from 1 to 2 p.m. Feb. 16 at Burnham Lounge, Robie Andrews Hall, Gorham