The Ascrizzi family of artists mount of group show in Wiscasset

A family of artists – Joseph, his son Max and his late brother Tony Ascrizzi – is showing art together in the exhibition “Memories, Dreams, Reflections” at the Maine Art Gallery, 15 Warren St., Wiscasset.

An opening reception begins at 5 p.m. Saturday, and the show runs through Aug. 18. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday to Sunday.

Joseph Ascrizzi lives in Freedom and works in many media, including wood, bone, rock and precious metals. Those materials, he says, “speak in ancient tongues.”

Tony Ascrizzi, who lived in Montville and died in 2014, was known for his large work installations, and also worked in bronze, steel, wood, glass and other materials.

Max Ascrizzi, who usually makes sculptures, made two-dimensional paintings for this exhibition, focusing his creativity on the inspiration found in Maine’s rural landscape.