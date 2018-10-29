USM exhibition explores impact of migration on Greek island

Art, politics and social upheaval intersect in an exhibition about the Greek island Lesvos and its role as epicenter of European migration crisis of 2015. “Ixnos: an exhibit about migration on Lesvos” is on view on the seventh floor reading room at Glickman Family Library, 314 Forest Ave., University of Southern Maine, through December.

There’s a reception and panel discussion at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 7. The exhibition includes photographs, drawings, sculpture and artists’ books, texts and artifacts.

Two of the artists also served as curators, Judith Allen-Efstathiou and Mary Snell. Both spend part of the year in Greece and are board members of the Hellenic Society of Maine, which is presenting the exhibition in collaboration with Peregrine Press. It is part of “Making Migration Visible,” a statewide art project.

In addition to work by Allen-Efstathiou and Snell, other artists with work in the show are Michael Honegger, Irwin Novak, David Pearce (a former Ambassador to Greece), Jeff and Lydia Badger, and Peregrine Press members Susan Amons, Jessyca Broekman, Kate Chaney Chappell, Kate Katomski, Kit Browne Pike, Deborah Schmitt and Delphine Sherin.

On Nov. 7, curators will lead a discussion about making art in response to world events. More than 500,000 migrants and refugees from Syria and elsewhere came to Lesvos in the northeast corner of the Aegean Sea in 2015. The exhibition asks questions about home and highlights issues surrounding migration. Ixnos is the Greek word for “trace.”