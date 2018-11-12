Network



Bob Keyes

Bob Keyes has written about the arts in Maine since 2002. He’s never been much an artist himself, other than singing in junior high school chorus and acting in a few musicals. But he’s attended museums, theaters, clubs and concert halls all his life, and cites Bob Dylan as most influential artist of any kind since Picasso. He lives in Berwick.

Posted: November 12, 2018

Switch gets flipped Thursday on new Woodfords Corner sculpture

Written by: Bob Keyes

“Luminous Arbor”, a street light sculpture by Portland artist Aaron Stephan is installed at Woodfords Corner on Monday, Oct. 22, 2018. Staff photo by Derek Davis

The city of Portland will host a tree lighting ceremony at 5:30 p.m. Thursday to celebrate the installation of Aaron T Stephan’s new public art piece at Woodfords Corner, “Luminous Arbor.” The Portland Public Art Committee commissioned the lighted sculpture to enrich the streetscape in the busy Forest Avenue corridor. The installation marks the near-completion of the overall project intended to improve the look, function and traffic flow of the intersection. Stephan, who lives in Portland and installs site-specific art at locations around the country, created a street lamp that looks like a twisted, gnarled tree. For information, visit woodfordscorner.org or publicartportland.org.

