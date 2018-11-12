Switch gets flipped Thursday on new Woodfords Corner sculpture

The city of Portland will host a tree lighting ceremony at 5:30 p.m. Thursday to celebrate the installation of Aaron T Stephan’s new public art piece at Woodfords Corner, “Luminous Arbor.” The Portland Public Art Committee commissioned the lighted sculpture to enrich the streetscape in the busy Forest Avenue corridor. The installation marks the near-completion of the overall project intended to improve the look, function and traffic flow of the intersection. Stephan, who lives in Portland and installs site-specific art at locations around the country, created a street lamp that looks like a twisted, gnarled tree. For information, visit woodfordscorner.org or publicartportland.org.