Pop-up art gallery in Bar Harbor focuses on the work of Frederick Lynch

A pop-up gallery dedicated to the art of the late Maine abstract painter Frederick Lynch and his circle of friends is open in Bar Harbor. Capriccio Gallery will be open through Labor Day weekend in Town Hill, 1302 Route 102, site of the former Asticou Connection Gallery.

The gallery features the work of Lynch, who died in 2016. His paintings are in the collections of the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston, the Portland Museum of Art and the Farnsworth Museum. Friends of Lynch who participated in group shows also will be featured, including Jeff Kellar, Lynda Litchfield, Lissa Hunter and Noriko Sakanishi.

Lynch’s stepdaughter, Alyssa Bouthot, and Bar Harbor businesswoman Kimberly Swan own the gallery. An opening reception will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday.