iPhone photos show Margo Halverson’s family life, unfiltered

"Bath" Photo courtesy of Margo Halverson

"Bubbles"Photo courtesy of Margo Halverson

"Cape Dog"Photo courtesy of Margo Halverson

"Fish"Photo courtesy of Margo Halverson

"Pigs"Photo courtesy of Margo Halverson

"TV"Photo courtesy of Margo Halverson

Photographer Margo Halverson turns glimpses of her domestic life into a meditation on the need to find home in her exhibition “If I Had Known,” on view through Jan. 27 at the Maine Museum of Photographic Arts at the Glickman Family Library at the University of Southern Maine in Portland.

These are pictures of life – clothes drying, kids playing, drinks spilling and dogs prancing (and sleeping) – all capturing fleeting moments in a family’s timeline that add up to the biography of a life, told from the perspective of backyards, sports sidelines and college campus visits over the past decade or so. Nearly all the images are from one of three (or maybe four) iPhones that Halverson has owned over that time, all kept handy in her pocket for the purpose of capturing those fragile moments. She uses no filters, no apps.

“For me, being present means photographing,” she said in an interview at the gallery.

These photographs are testament to her presence. She is always facing front, always awake, always paying attention.

Halverson is creative director and partner at Alice Design and a graphic design professor at Maine College of Art. She is best known as a designer of artist catalogs and art books, her latest being Judy Glickman Lauder’s “Beyond the Shadows.” But she is a photographer at heart. “It’s my secret real life,” she laughs.

She got her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in photographic arts from Arizona State University. She has taught photography and shown her art in a few MECA faculty shows, but this is her first solo exhibition of photography since she moved to Maine in 1990.

“If I Had Known” is a large show, with 47 framed images. Each one marks a small, peripheral moment in an epic story.

“If I Had Known,” photographs by Margo Halvorsen

WHERE: Maine Museum of Photographic Arts, USM Glickman Family Library, 314 Forest Ave., Portland

WHEN: On view through Jan. 27

HOW MUCH: Free

INFO: mainemuseumofphotographicarts.org

ARTIST TALK: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday