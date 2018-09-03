Network



Posted: September 3, 2018

‘Honored Guests’ on exhibition at Maine Charitable Mechanic Association

Written by: Bob Keyes

Portaits by Larry Hayden of subjects, across the top, Gael McKibben, museum professional; Blainor McGough, founder and director of Mayo Street Arts; Daniel Kany, Portland Press Herald art critic; Eddie Fitzpatrick, journalist, restaurateur, raconteur; Joshua Bodwell, writer; on the second line, Edie Tucker, artist; Edward T Pollack, gallery owner; Anne Zill, museum director; Kyle Bryant, artist; Steve Hirshon, radio host for WMPG; and across the bottom, Deirdre Nice, visionary, founder and director, St. Lawrence Arts; David Whaples, museum professional; Andres Verzosa, gallery owner, Impresario; Judith Halpert, co-founder of The Movies on Exchange Street; Annette Elowitch, co-founder, Barridoff Galleries.
Photo courtesy of Larry Hayden

For years, artists have been gathering many Sunday mornings in the drawing studio of Portland artist Larry Hayden to indulge their passion for drawing by making portraits of an invited guest. On Mondays, they work with a nude model.

“Honored Guests” collects some of those portraits of the Portland Drawing Society and presents them in a one-night First Friday exhibition, from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Maine Charitable Mechanic Association, 519 Congress St.

In a statement, the artists write, “The Honored Guests whose portraits will be displayed (along with many others not shown in this exhibit) have all contributed in some way to making Portland the vibrant, creative place that it is, and these portraits represent our appreciation in charcoal, graphite, ink and paint.”

They include gallery owners, like Edward T Pollack; writers, like Joshua Bodwell; and artists, like Edie Tucker, among many others.

Exhibiting artists include Nanci Adair, Leslie Bailey, Jerry Breault, Rush Brown, Michael DeCandia, Larry Hayden, Michael Hutchins, Rabee Kiwan, Caren-Marie Michel, William Oleszczuk, Jill Osgood, Lisa Pierce, Russ Pierce, Gretchen Simpson Drown, Stephanie Takes-Desbiens and Dominic White.

