‘Honored Guests’ on exhibition at Maine Charitable Mechanic Association

For years, artists have been gathering many Sunday mornings in the drawing studio of Portland artist Larry Hayden to indulge their passion for drawing by making portraits of an invited guest. On Mondays, they work with a nude model.

“Honored Guests” collects some of those portraits of the Portland Drawing Society and presents them in a one-night First Friday exhibition, from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Maine Charitable Mechanic Association, 519 Congress St.

In a statement, the artists write, “The Honored Guests whose portraits will be displayed (along with many others not shown in this exhibit) have all contributed in some way to making Portland the vibrant, creative place that it is, and these portraits represent our appreciation in charcoal, graphite, ink and paint.”

They include gallery owners, like Edward T Pollack; writers, like Joshua Bodwell; and artists, like Edie Tucker, among many others.

Exhibiting artists include Nanci Adair, Leslie Bailey, Jerry Breault, Rush Brown, Michael DeCandia, Larry Hayden, Michael Hutchins, Rabee Kiwan, Caren-Marie Michel, William Oleszczuk, Jill Osgood, Lisa Pierce, Russ Pierce, Gretchen Simpson Drown, Stephanie Takes-Desbiens and Dominic White.