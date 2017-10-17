Creative Portland opens an art exhibition at its Free Street offices

Creative Portland presents a juried art exhibition with the work of about 20 Portland-area artists, some established and others emerging in their careers. The group show includes paintings, mixed-media pieces, drawings, photographs and collage. The show opens Friday and will remain up through April in the Creative Portland offices and gallery at 84 Free St.

Artists include Will Sears, Greta Grant, Stephen Walsh, Carter Shappy, Dave Berrang, Graham Wood, Colby Myer, James Chute, Tabitha Barnard, Titi De Baccarat, Cooper Dragonette, Jim Flahaven, Amy Kustra Barksdale, Haley Nannig, Ron Rovner and Larinda Meade, among others.

Dinah Minot, executive director of Creative Portland, recruited jurors from the ranks of the city’s leading cultural organizations, including Maine College of Art, Portland Public Library, the Union of Maine Visual Artists, Black Artist Forum, Think Tank and the Dorothea & Leo Rabkin Foundation, as well as independent curators and artists.

Creative Portland also recently helped curate an art show at the Greater Portland Immigrant Welcome Center and the West Elm home furnishing store on Middle Street.