6 Maine islands to visit in the fall
Autumn is the perfect time for a Maine island getaway, so long as you don’t seek the splashiest foliage display. Summer crowds are gone from large offshore islands like Monhegan, along with peak-season lodging rates. Spruce, fir and pine clad much of the state’s shoreline, but hardwoods splash fall color here, too. Offset by dark softwoods and water, the oranges, reds and yellows brighten. So, dip your feet in a tide pool (or island lake) and enjoy the view; it should be warm enough for that on many days from Labor Day to Columbus Day.
We’ve spotlighted a half-dozen autumn island escapes, from southern Maine all the way up the coast. Mount Desert Island, home to Acadia National Park, was excluded, since it’s just across from the mainland. No bridges or causeways to places on our list. One island is home to a good-size luxe inn. A pair of “wildlife” islands offer the equivalent of backcountry camping.
The view from near the campsite on Bois Bubert Island, most of which is part of Petit Manan National Wildlife Refuge. Photo by Mary Ruoff
Bois Bubert And Halifax Islands
For a map of and access to the Maine Island Trail Association's more than 200 "wild" island and mainland camping sites, you have to become a member (mita.org, from $45). But here's a secret: Anyone can camp (though only primitively) on Washington County trail islands Bois Bubert and Halifax with a free permit from Petit Manan National Wildlife Refuge, which exempted its no-camping rule to be accepted as part of the Maine Island Trail. Campers typically depart for the refuge's 60-acre Halifax Island from Roque Bluffs State Park, a few miles across the water. You may get massive ledges nicked with thunder holes to yourself at 1,065-acre Bois Bubert. Take off from boat launches in Milbridge or Steuben; for safety reasons, don't paddle around the near-shore island's southern end. fws.gov/refuges; Milbridge office, 546-2124
A lobster boat anchors this tranquil scene on Vinalhaven, the larger of Penobscot Bay's two Fox Islands. The other is North Haven, across the Fox Islands Thorofare. Photo courtesy of Maine Office of Tourism
Vinalhaven
Seals and other wildlife are often spotted from the state ferry (cars allowed, but best not to bring) as it passes through island-dotted Hurricane Sound on its way to the Penobscot Bay Island, year-round population 1,165. Catching an early ferry from Rockland makes for a nice day trip to this lobstering haven. From the ferry landing, it's about a 10-minute walk downtown. Guarding the harbor entrance, Lane's Island Preserve, with paths across open fields to the rocky shore, is also within walking distance. Vinalhaven Historical Society is known for its displays on the island's granite quarrying heyday. Swim in the old quarries on a warm fall day. Tidewater Motel, perched on the water downtown, rents bikes and cars. Room rates drop after Labor Day (thetidewatervh.com, from $170 in September and $140 in October). Vinalhaven has one bed-and-breakfast, Libby House Inn (libbyhouse1869.com, rates $110 to $140, closes late September). Vinalhaven Chamber of Commerce: vinalhaven.org
The shoreline at Acadia National Park's Isle au Haut section, where bikers enjoy 12 miles of road, nearly half of it paved. Photo courtesy of Acadia National Park
Isle Au Haut
About 2,700 acres on "high island" (its name translated from French) are part of Acadia National Park, with 18 miles of trails, 12 miles of road and a primitive campground that closes for the season Oct. 15. Through late September, the ferry takes visitors to the park (bring your bike), unloading at Duck Harbor. Outside the Keeper's House – the Down East island's only inn – a catwalk leads to the town-owned lighthouse. The three-story dwelling's four guest rooms are nicely appointed in cottage style. The tiny "oil house" cottage sleeps two. Rates include three meals daily (from $425, double occupancy; open until Columbus Day). The inn has bikes for guests and a shuttle service from the town landing (where the passenger boat arrives from Stonington). It even drives to Long Lake, where red maples fire up the shoreline come fall. keepershouse.com, nps.gov/acad
Overnight stays run through mid-September at the Little River Lighthouse keeper's house off Cutler. Photo courtesy of Friends of Little River Lighthouse
Little River Island
It's a step back in time at the restored 1888 keeper's house on this Bold Coast island way Down East. Three guest rooms ($150 to $225, open through Sept. 17) share two baths and a kitchen; bring linens, towels, food and drinking water. The cost of your stay helps Friends of Little River Lighthouse preserve the home and cast iron 1876 light. A boat takes guests over from nearby Cutler, a postcard-perfect fishing hamlet. No kayaks provided, but you can bring them. Trails meander the 15-acre island. The hiking is renowned at the state's Cutler Coast Pubic Reserved Land. littleriverlight.org
Monhegan Island's The Island Inn dates to 1816 and was enlarged in the early 1900s. Photo courtesy of Maine Office of Tourism
Monhegan Island
Many Mainers yearn to visit this magical island 10 miles "out to sea," as its Algonquin-derived name describes. There's not much autumn color, but September and October have far fewer day-trippers than July and August. Restaurants, shops and art galleries stay open through Columbus Day. Most of the half-dozen-plus inns shutter then (or thereabouts) and drop rates after Labor Day. Passenger ferries to car-free Monhegan are seasonal from New Harbor and Boothbay Harbor; Port Clyde's year-round service is thrice weekly offseason. About 12 miles of challenging "wildlands" trails traverse conifer forest and rock ledges, rewarding with views from very high cliffs. The lighthouse keeper's house is part of the Monhegan Museum of Art & History. British fisherman camped on the island pre-Plymouth Colony, pirates later visited, and colonists fled here from war. Now Monhegan, home to about 65 year-rounders, harbors a lobstering fleet and an artist colony. monheganwelcome.com
Looking up at the inn. Photo courtesy of Chebeague Island Inn
Chebeague Island
Casco Bay's largest island, often ranked among Maine's most beautiful, is a convenient getaway. Passenger ferries depart from Yarmouth (a 15-minute ride) and Portland (longer scenic trips). Casually classy, 21-room Chebeague Island Inn – Chebeague's only public lodging – has local art in the guest rooms, a stone fireplace anchoring the Great Room and blankets for snuggling in wicker chairs when a chilly fall wind blows. Guests soak up fall colors on sunset cruises, and a beach and golf course are within walking distance. The 1920s waterfront inn has complimentary bikes and shuttle service to the ferry and island sights. Its restaurant serves breakfast, lunch, dinner and "landing snacks." At low tide, you can walk from "Big" Chebeague to uninhabited state-owned Little Chebeague Island, with easy trails and primitive beach camping. Rates from $180, open through Oct. 8, chebeagueislandinn.com