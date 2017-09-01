6 Maine islands to visit in the fall

Autumn is the perfect time for a Maine island getaway, so long as you don’t seek the splashiest foliage display. Summer crowds are gone from large offshore islands like Monhegan, along with peak-season lodging rates. Spruce, fir and pine clad much of the state’s shoreline, but hardwoods splash fall color here, too. Offset by dark softwoods and water, the oranges, reds and yellows brighten. So, dip your feet in a tide pool (or island lake) and enjoy the view; it should be warm enough for that on many days from Labor Day to Columbus Day.

We’ve spotlighted a half-dozen autumn island escapes, from southern Maine all the way up the coast. Mount Desert Island, home to Acadia National Park, was excluded, since it’s just across from the mainland. No bridges or causeways to places on our list. One island is home to a good-size luxe inn. A pair of “wildlife” islands offer the equivalent of backcountry camping.