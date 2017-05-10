26 of Maine’s most beautiful places (to see before you die)

Maine’s a beaut. Ain’t no doubt about it. She’s smart, too, and has quite the personality, but we can’t help stopping to stare at her rocky coast, cascading falls, and miles of mountaintops. No matter where you go in this state, there’s something unique to gawk at, but we’ve culled together a list of just some of the finest spots to get an eyeful of Maine. (And if you’ve got a favorite beautiful spot that’s not on the list, add it in the comments!)